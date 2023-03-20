AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
HCCI chief urges Hesco to avoid load management in Ramazan

Recorder Report Published 20 Mar, 2023 06:12am
HYDERABAD: President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Adeel Siddiqui has urged Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) to avoid load management on two feeders throughout the region simultaneously during Ramazan and ensure efficiency in power transmission system.

He said Hesco should better avoid load management during sehr and iftar timings. In a statement issued here Sunday HCCI president said that Hesco should give due consideration to sacred month of Ramazan while giving effect to its load management plant throughout the region. He said that faults in feeders should be rectified and electric supply should be ensured uninterruptedly.

He said that Hesco should also not lose sight of the fact that economic conditions were tough and traders and business community need relief in terms of electricity supply for business activities. He said that said load management should not do during business timings as it would ensure employment as well because industrial and production activities would continue.

business community HCCI HESCO Electricity Supply Ramazan business activities

