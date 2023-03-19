AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
BAFL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FCCL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.87%)
FFL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.62%)
FLYNG 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
GGL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
HUBC 69.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.9%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.33%)
MLCF 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.26%)
NETSOL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.97%)
OGDC 89.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.46%)
PAEL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.2%)
SNGP 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.7%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
TPLP 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
TRG 112.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.8%)
UNITY 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.51%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,185 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,107 Decreased By -48 (-0.32%)
KSE100 41,330 Decreased By -364.1 (-0.87%)
KSE30 15,352 Decreased By -166.2 (-1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US Senator Warren calls for investigation into SVB and Signature Bank failures

Reuters Published 19 Mar, 2023 04:31pm
Follow us

US Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is pushing tighter banking regulation, has called for an investigation into the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Warren sent a letter to the inspectors general of the Treasury Department, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp and the Federal Reserve on Sunday, urging regulators to examine the management and oversight of the banks ahead of their collapses this month.

She said preliminary results from the investigation should be provided within 30 days, the newspaper reported.

US regulator eyes Friday bids for SVB, Signature Bank

“The bank’s executives, who took unnecessary risks or failed to hedge against entirely foreseeable threats, must be held accountable for these failures.

But this mismanagement was allowed to occur because of a series of failures by lawmakers and regulators,“ the report quoted Warren as writing.

Elizabeth Warren Silicon Valley Bank Signature Bank US Federal Deposit Insurance Corp

Comments

1000 characters

US Senator Warren calls for investigation into SVB and Signature Bank failures

Govt will not hold dialogue with PTI leadership: Marriyum

Rana Sanuallah says 'enough evidence' found to start proceedings to ban PTI

UBS offers to buy Credit Suisse for up to $1 billion: FT

Cotton: huge output shortfall projected

Putin visits Crimea as Ukraine grain deal extended

China's Xi plays peacemaker on Russia visit

19 killed in Bangladesh bus crash

KE seeks Rs1.66/unit positive adjustment in Feb FCA

68.29pc negative growth YoY: Mobile phones worth $447.855m imported in 8 months

SBP abolishes lower range of MDR for POS

Read more stories