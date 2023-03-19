AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
BAFL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FCCL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.87%)
FFL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.62%)
FLYNG 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
GGL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
HUBC 69.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.9%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.33%)
MLCF 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.26%)
NETSOL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.97%)
OGDC 89.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.46%)
PAEL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.2%)
SNGP 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.7%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
TPLP 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
TRG 112.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.8%)
UNITY 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.51%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,185 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,107 Decreased By -48 (-0.32%)
KSE100 41,330 Decreased By -364.1 (-0.87%)
KSE30 15,352 Decreased By -166.2 (-1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Black Sea grain deal extended, say parties to agreement

Reuters Published 19 Mar, 2023 03:33am
Follow us

ANKARA: A deal allowing the export of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports that was due to expire on Saturday has been renewed, following days of talks brokered by Turkey to extend the agreement.

The pact was brokered with Russia and Ukraine by the United Nations and Turkey in July - and renewed for a further 120 days in November - to combat a global food crisis that was fuelled in part by Russia’s Feb. 24, 2022, invasion of Ukraine and Black Sea blockade.

“The Black Sea Grain Initiative, signed in Istanbul on 22 July 2022, has been extended,” the United Nations said in a statement, thanking the Turkish government for its diplomatic and operational support of the deal.

“The deal for the grain corridor was due to expire today. As a result of our talks with the two sides, we have secured an extension to this deal,” Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said in a speech in the western city of Canakkale.

Neither Erdogan nor the UN statement specified the length of the agreed extension.

Russia wanted to renew the deal for only 60 days, half the term of the previous renewal period, while Ukraine was insisting on a 120-day rollover.

Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said the deal had been extended for 120 days.

“(The Black Sea Grain Initiative) agreement is extended for 120 days,” Kubrakov wrote on Twitter. “Grateful to (UN General Secretary Antonio) Guterres, (the) UN, President Erdogan, Minister Hulusi Akar & all our partners for sticking to the agreements,” he added.

Black Sea Russia and Ukraine global food crisis Black Sea grain deal

Comments

1000 characters

Black Sea grain deal extended, say parties to agreement

Toshakhana case: IK’s non-bailable arrest warrants cancelled

Ramazan special package: Free wheat flour for the Faisalabad poor through 240 points

‘PM’s Ramazan Package’ announced

KE seeks Rs1.66/unit positive adjustment in Feb FCA

68.29pc negative growth YoY: Mobile phones worth $447.855m imported in 8 months

Revised classifications: Kapco seeks provincial tariff till PPA renewal

All institutions responsible for writ of govt: Marriyum

PM makes comment on Imran’s ‘antics’

SBP abolishes lower range of MDR for POS

Finance Act challenged: Taxpayers pay Rs3bn court fees for 6,000 petitions against FBR

Read more stories