Pakistan

Punjab, KPK elections: PML-N constitutes parliamentary board

Recorder Report Published 18 Mar, 2023 06:14am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has constituted a parliamentary board for provincial assembly elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

According to party spokesperson and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif will head the parliamentary board while the party’s president Shehbaz Sharif will be part of the board.

A 32-member parliamentary board has been constituted for Punjab while a 30-member board for Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

PML-N Senior Vice president Maryam Nawaz, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif, Raja Zafarul Haq, Shahid Khaqan, Rana Sanaullah, Main Javaid Lateef, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq are among others, included in the parliamentary board for Punjab.

In the parliamentary board of KPK, party provincial president Engineer Amir Muqam, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Captain Safdar (retired), Sardar Yusuf, Pir Sabir Shah, Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Aurangzeb Nalotha, Akhtar Wali, Abbas Afridi, Jamshed Mohammad Iftikhar Khan, Mian Akhlaq, Shahabuddin, Nasir Khan, Malik Jahanzeb, and Mian Alamgir Shah will be the member of the board.

The PML-N parliamentary board will award party tickets to candidates contesting elections in Punjab and KPK.

In a related development, PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz has decided to contest polls from four constituencies, three of Lahore and one of Gujranwala. The four constituencies include PP-149, PP-158, and PP-173 (Lahore), and PP-63 Gujranwala.

Two of the constituencies (PP-149 and PP-63) were previously held by her party and the other two (PP-158 and PP-173) by the rival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). In the 2018 general elections, Marghoob Ahmed was elected MPA from PP-149.

Meanwhile, the PML-N also forwarded the lists containing names of candidates on the seats reserved for women as well as non-Muslims in the provincial assembly of Punjab.

The 48 candidate on the priority for seats reserved for women in Punjab provincial assembly includes Zakiya Khan, Begum Ishrat Ashraf, Sania Ashiq Jabeen, Salma Saadia, Mehwish Sultana, Rabia Naseem, Azma Zahid Bokhari, Kanwal Pervaiz, Gulnaz Shahzadi, Hina Parvez Butt, Bushra Anjum, Shazia Rizwan, Saba Sadiq, Raheela Naeem Alias, Najma Afzal Khan, Kousar Javed, Tahia Noon Malik, Salma Butt, Shumyla Rana, Shazia Farid, Sadia Nadeem, Auneeza Fatima, Uzma Kardar, Zaib un Nisa Awan, Safia Saeed, Sunnbal Malik, Saima Zahid, Sumera Khalid, Sonia Ashir, Surraya Asghar, Fatima Begum, Abida Bashir, Najma Begum, Mah Jabeen Abbasi, RushdaLodhi, Uzma Jabeen, Motiya Begum, Farzana Abbas, Sherin Wasim Khan, Ghazala Shaheen, Rehana Ijaz, Tahseen Fawad, Attiya Iftikhar, Ifftat Liaqat, Fozia Ayub Qureshi, and Khalida Mussarat Jahanara Begum.

Those eight candidates on the priority list against the seats reserved for non-Muslims include; Khalil Tahir Sandhu, Ramesh Singh Arora, Joyce Rufin Julius, Haroon Imran Gill, Kamran Masih, Ijaz Masih, SaleemRehmat Sandhu, and Rasheed Chaudhry.

KP Punjab elections Nawaz Sharif PTI PMLN Marriyum Aurangzeb polls

