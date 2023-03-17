Telecom sector: FBR to implement single ST return portal as pilot project

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to implement the single sales tax return portal initially for the telecom sector as a pilot project across the FBR and Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA).

In this regard, the FBR has issued a notification on Thursday on the constitution of committee for design and development of single portal for filing of sales tax returns across jurisdiction.

Sources told Business Recorder that the telecom sector is well documented and organised and a pilot project of the single sales tax return portal would be implemented in this sector.

Once the technical issues are resolved, the same system can be implemented in other sectors. The committee would resolve the disputes between the FBR and the provincial revenue authorities and boards on the implementation of the single sales tax returns for the taxpayers registered with the FBR.

According to the notification, in pursuance of decision of the chairman FBR regarding design and development of the single portal for filing of sales tax return across different tax jurisdictions with a view to enhance the ease of doing business in the country, a committee comprising of the following officers of the FBR and technical resources of PRAL is hereby constituted with immediate effect:- Aamer Amin Bhatti Chief (Provincial Taxes), FBR (HQ), Islamabad would be the Chairperson of the committee.

Tariq lqbal Secretary (Law and Clarification), FBR (HQ), Islamabad would be Member of the committee. Other members of the committee are Faisal Sulaiman Senior Business Analyst, PRAL, Islamabad; Farheen Azhar Senior Manager (Commercial Projects), PRAL, Islamabad, Shahid Sharif Manager (Development), PRAL, Islamabad.

The committee shall be at liberty to associate any resource from PRAL and field formations of FBR for consultation with different stakeholders- telecom service providers, tax bars, and Provincial Revenue Authorities (PRAs) as and when required. The committee shall complete the assigned task by June 30, 2023 for implementation of a single sales tax return for the tax period July 2023.

The ToRs of the committee shall be as following:(i) To study the As-is Process of filing of sales tax returns of FBR and PRAs; (ii) To identify the similarities and dissimilarities in the sales tax return of FBR and PRAs, including the business processes, rules and controls therein; (iii) To make consultations with all stakeholders, including but not limited to representatives of the of the tax payers, tax bar associations, and field formations of FBR and PRAs; (iv) To prepare design and supervise software development by PRAL; (v) To conduct user Acceptance Testing with the stakeholders for implementation of the single portal for filing of the Sales Tax returns; and (vi) to implement single ST return portal initially for telecom sector as a pilot project across the FBR and Punjab Revenue Authority.

