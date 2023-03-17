AVN 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.74%)
Umpire Ahsan Raza elevated to ICC Elite Panel of Umpires

Muhammad Saleem Published 17 Mar, 2023 06:16am
LAHORE: Chair of the PCB Management Committee, Najam Sethi, has congratulated Ahsan Raza on his elevation to the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires and has also thanked Aleem Dar for his services as an elite panelist for nearly two decades and showcasing the soft and positive image of Pakistan.

Ahsan has been a member of the ICC International Panel of Umpires since 2010 and is the first to reach the 50 T20Is mark as an umpire. Overall, he has umpired in 72 T20Is, along with seven Tests and 41 ODIs.

Ahsan Raza will replace compatriot Aleem Dar on the panel, who had joined the distinguished group in 2004. Aleem officiated in a world record 435 international matches, including a record 144 Tests and 222 ODIs, and 69 T20Is. Aleem won the ICC Umpire of the Year award for three successive years from 2009 from 2011.

Najam Sethi said, “It is a moment of great pride and joy for the whole nation that Ahsan Raza has become the third Pakistan umpire to be appointed to the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires. I want to congratulate Ahsan on this wonderful achievement and I am sure he will continue to work hard with dedication and passion to enhance the image and profile of this noble profession.

Ahsan is a great inspiration for many young and upcoming umpires and his elevation demonstrates we have talented umpires in Pakistan who are skilled enough to break into the top category. I hope we, at the PCB, will continue to utilise his expertise, knowledge and experience in our domestic and international matches.”

