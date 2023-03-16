AVN 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.74%)
BAFL 29.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DFML 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
DGKC 46.99 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.42%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.15%)
FFL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
FLYNG 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.69%)
GGL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.78%)
HUBC 70.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
MLCF 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.67%)
NETSOL 79.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.76%)
OGDC 90.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.88%)
PAEL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.88%)
PIBTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.08%)
PPL 70.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.68%)
PRL 13.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.71%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.85%)
TPLP 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
TRG 112.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.21%)
UNITY 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.31%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,215 Decreased By -4.7 (-0.11%)
BR30 15,155 Decreased By -92.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 41,694 Decreased By -180 (-0.43%)
KSE30 15,518 Decreased By -70 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Moody’s says Switzerland can manage shocks like Credit Suisse

Reuters Published 16 Mar, 2023 07:51pm
Follow us

ZURICH: Moody’s is comfortable with the highest rating it holds for Swiss sovereign debt, the ratings agency said on Thursday, following Credit Suisse’s $54 billion liquidity injection from country’s central bank.

“The stable outlook on Switzerland’s Aaa rating reflects our expectation that Switzerland’s very strong economic fundamentals, ample fiscal space and its highly effective institutions will allow it to effectively manage shocks such as the current one that affects banking systems globally,” said Diemar Hornung, associate managing director at Moody’s Investor Service.

Credit Suisse says it will borrow up to $53.7bn from central bank

Credit Suisse Moody’s

Comments

1000 characters

Moody’s says Switzerland can manage shocks like Credit Suisse

Rupee regains its footing, settles at 282.42 against US dollar

SBP-held forex reserves increase $18mn, now stand at $4.32bn

Documentation for ICBC’s second $500mn disbursement complete: Dar

Imran says govt wants to put him in jail before elections

Air carriers face ‘very challenging’ environment as $290mn stuck in Pakistan: IATA

PCB changes date for PSL 2023 final as ‘rain looms’

PM Shehbaz admits govt's 'tough decisions' leading to inflation

Remarks on Judge Zeba Chaudhry: Islamabad court suspends Imran Khan’s arrest warrant

Toshakhana case: Islamabad court rejects PTI’s plea for nullification of Imran’s arrest warrant

LHC stops police from conducting operation in Zaman Park till Friday morning

Read more stories