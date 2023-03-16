WTA warns Potapova over Russian soccer team shirt

AVN 66.85 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.04%)
BAFL 30.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.33%)
BOP 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
DFML 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.81%)
DGKC 48.09 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (3.8%)
EPCL 47.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.49%)
FCCL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.51%)
FFL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
FLYNG 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
GGL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
HUBC 70.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.21%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 25.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 2.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
NETSOL 79.95 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.72%)
OGDC 91.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.35%)
PAEL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.05%)
PIBTL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.05%)
PPL 71.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.36%)
PRL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.58%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.08%)
SNGP 42.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TELE 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.83%)
TPLP 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
TRG 113.56 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.41%)
UNITY 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.31%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,239 Increased By 18.7 (0.44%)
BR30 15,310 Increased By 62.6 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,873 Decreased By -1 (-0%)
KSE30 15,592 Increased By 3.6 (0.02%)
Reuters Published 16 Mar, 2023 01:01pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
BENGALURU: The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has issued a formal warning to Anastasia Potapova for wearing a T-shirt of Russian soccer team Spartak Moscow before her match against Jessica Pegula at Indian Wells this week.

Russian Potapova’s actions were viewed as a public show of support for her country during its invasion of Ukraine and the 21-year-old was criticised by world number one Iga Swiatek.

Potapova, when asked about the shirt after the match, said she had supported Spartak since she was 13 and saw no provocation in it.

“Regarding the Russian soccer team shirt, the WTA has formally warned the player that this was not acceptable nor an appropriate action,” the WTA said in a statement.

“We do not expect to see any reoccurrence of this in the future.” Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko withdrew from her match with Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka at Indian Wells due to what she said was a panic attack.

Sabalenka, Tiafoe power into Indian Wells semi-finals

Tsurenko said the attack was triggered by a chat she had with WTA Chief Executive Steve Simon about tennis’s response to Russia’s invasion. Belarus has been a key staging ground for what Moscow calls a “special military operation.”

Russian and Belarusian players can compete on the Tour as individual athletes without national affiliation.

umair Mar 16, 2023 01:05pm
WESTERN POLITICAL PROPOGANDA IN SPORTS
