AVN 66.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
BAFL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
DFML 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
DGKC 46.33 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (7.74%)
EPCL 46.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.51%)
FCCL 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.46%)
FFL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.95%)
FLYNG 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.72%)
GGL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
HUBC 70.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.3%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
KEL 2.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 27.41 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (6.86%)
NETSOL 78.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
OGDC 91.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PAEL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.03%)
PPL 71.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.68%)
PRL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.37%)
SILK 0.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.19%)
SNGP 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.38%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
TRG 112.95 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.94%)
UNITY 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
BR100 4,220 Increased By 25.2 (0.6%)
BR30 15,247 Increased By 120.4 (0.8%)
KSE100 41,874 Increased By 57.6 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,588 Increased By 5.7 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil hits lowest in more than a year as banking fears mount

Reuters Published March 15, 2023 Updated March 15, 2023 07:33pm
Follow us

LONDON: Oil extended its slide on Wednesday, falling 4% and hitting its lowest in more than a year as unease over Credit Suisse spooked world markets and offset hopes of a Chinese oil demand recovery.

Early signs of a return to calm and stability faded after Credit Suisse’s largest investor said it could not provide the Swiss bank with more financial assistance, sending its shares and other European equities sliding.

“Fears of contagion are clearly gaining traction,” Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM told Reuters. “As a result, the dollar is stronger and equities are weakening - bad omens for oil.”

Brent crude fell $3.20, or 4.1%, to $74.25 a barrel by 1333 GMT after touching $74.01 for its lowest since December 2021. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) was down $2.86, or 4%, at $68.47, having also hit its lowest since December 2021.

Oil prices continue slump in fallout from SVB shutdown

“Credit Suisse and broader banking fears are weighing heavily on sentiment,” Craig Erlam of brokerage OANDA told Reuters. “The outlook is suddenly highly uncertain and that’s hitting oil prices in the short term.”

Oil had rallied earlier on figures showing that China’s economic activity picked up in the first two months of 2023 after the end of strict COVID-19 containment measures.

On Tuesday both benchmarks shed more than 4% to three-month lows, pressured by fears that the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) last week and other U.S. bank failures could spark a financial crisis that would weigh on fuel demand.

Wednesday’s monthly report from the International Energy Agency provided support by flagging an expected boost to oil demand from China, a day after OPEC increased its Chinese demand forecast for 2023.

Investors are now awaiting official U.S. oil inventory data later on Wednesday to see if it confirms the 1.2 million barrel rise in crude stocks reported on Tuesday by the American Petroleum Institute.

Oil US crude oil Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil hits lowest in more than a year as banking fears mount

General elections to take place ‘on time’ in August or September: PM Shehbaz

3rd successive decline: rupee closes at 282.85 against US dollar

ECC greenlights supply of indigenous gas to fertilizer sector

KSE-100 rises 0.14% in range-bound session

GB police chief transferred after claims of force’s use against Punjab police in Lahore

Fazl alleges Imran weakening country as part of an agenda

Strike grips Sri Lanka as unions protest IMF bailout

Russia moves to end tax deal with ‘unfriendly’ countries

SVB caretaker urges depositors to come back

Read more stories