Pakistan

Attempt to arrest Imran Khan: LHC orders police to suspend Zaman Park operation

  • Police have been stopped by the court till 10am on Thursday
BR Web Desk Published March 15, 2023 Updated March 15, 2023 05:54pm

Attempt to arrest Imran enters 2nd day as clashes with PTI supporters continue


The Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered police to suspend the operation outside Zaman Park in Lahore that began on Tuesday as law enforcement personnel attempted to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in connection with the Toshkhana case.

On Wednesday, the LHC ordered police to stop till 10am on Thursday. On the other hand, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposed of a plea seeking the cancellation of the PTI chief’s arrest warrants.

On Tuesday, law enforcement personnel had arrived at Zaman Park to arrest former prime minister, following which they clased with PTI supporters. By Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement personnel began retreating from the former prime minister’s residence without arresting him.

Earlier in the day, PTI’s official Twitter account showed the former PM, donning a gas mask, addressing party supporters at Zaman Park. Later, he was seen without the gas mask among his supporters.

In a tweet, Imran said that after a day of facing tear gas, cannons with chemical water, rubber bullets and live bullets, Rangers were taking over and were now in direct confrontation with his supporters.

“My question to the establishment, to those who claim they are ‘neutral’: Is this your idea of neutrality, Rangers directly confronting unarmed protestors & leadership of the largest political party when their leader is facing an illegal warrant & case already in court & when govt of crooks trying to abduct & possibly murder him?” he asked.

Early Wednesday morning, the PTI chairman in a video said, “Water canons, teargas… they shelled inside the house where there were servants and women.”

“I am telling the entire nation today that they are ready once again, they’re going to come again,” he said.

“They will teargas our people and do other such things, but you should know that they have no justification to do so.”

“I signed a surety bond last evening, but the DIG refused to even entertain it. There is no doubt of their mala fide intent,” he said.

He claimed that he was not appearing at the F-8 Katcheri as terrorists had targeted the facility twice. The Interior Ministry has itself said that my life is in danger and yet again they are doing all this, he said.

LHC summons Punjab inspector-general

Earlier, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry had filed a petition seeking to stop the “atrocities” outside Zaman Park.

Hearing his petition, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikhsummoned the Punjab inspector-general, chief secretary and Islamabad police (operations) head in court today.

IHC reserves verdict

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserved its verdict regarding Imran’s plea against his non-bailable arrest warrant today. IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that the party will follow whatever order the high court passes.

Hours-long clashes with PTI supporters as police attempt to arrest Imran Khan

Imran has been demanding a snap election in protest rallies across the country since his ouster from office in a parliamentary vote last year. However, PM Shehbaz Sharif has said the vote will be held as scheduled later this year.

Tuesday showdown

On Tuesday, armoured police vehicles arrived outside Khan’s residence with the intention of arresting Imran in the Toshakh but Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Shahzad Bukhari refrained from commenting on the arrest warrant issued by the sessions court Islamabad in the Toshakhana case.

PTI workers clashed with law enforcement that retaliated with baton charging, water cannons and tear gas shelling. Protesters hurled stones on police and attacked them with sticks.

Anti-riots police arrested a few PTI workers.

While Imran’s arrest was not yet made till late on Tuesday night, multiple cities had erupted with protests as party supporters gathered in droves to condemn the police operation against Imran.

Imran Khan’s message

In a video message posted on Twitter on Tuesday, Imran told his supporters that “police thinks that protesters will sleep as soon as I am arrested but you have to prove them wrong”.

“You have to stand up for your rights and freedom. If they kill me, you have to show that you will stand for your rights without me.”

Non-bailable arrest warrant

On Monday, a district and sessions court rejected Imran’s exemption application and upheld the non-bailable arrest warrant issued for him in the Toshakhana case over his persistent absence in the case hearings.

A warrant was also issued against him in a case related to remarks made about additional sessions Judge, Islamabad, Zeba Chaudhry. However, on Tuesday the court had suspended this warrant and barred police from arresting the former prime minister till March 16.

arrest Imran Khan

Comments

1000 characters
Truthisbitter813 Mar 15, 2023 11:20am
IF he is so sure of his innocence, then he should unconditionally surrender and have his day in court. Who the hell does PTI think it is to resist, and further attack the police force and now attack the Rangers. These treacherous elements are no different than militants and need to be treated the same.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Kashif ALI Mar 15, 2023 11:45am
The true face, which I knew from beginning, of this farcical, fascist, selfish and cult person - IK - is exposed and bare to all. A liar to the extreme limit. Lies starting from Respect of law, Social justice, Riyasat e madina, US Cypher conspiracy, and then tirade against Bajwa. Whatelse is left for this IK to be dispensed away with. The biggest argument of PTI supporters is that IK got only 3 years vs 40 years of PDM (the morons). My response is that Pakistan cannot let be thrown away to IK so that he replicates the 40 years of debauchery, looting of previous government and only then we call IK as menace and worst as we call PDM today. Unacceptable!!!! Pakistan FIRST!!!. 2nd argument is if not IK, then who will lead the nation??? It will take one generation to cleanse this filth. Some patriotic professionals - Technocrats - must lead the country. Democracy is not for those who think, act and behave like Pakistanis. It is for responsible and conscientious people.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
TimeToMovveOn Mar 15, 2023 01:07pm
Pakistan was descending into anarchy, but now it is officially in anarchy
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Shahrukh Mar 15, 2023 02:40pm
How is this gona help Pakistan. There are so many other pressing issues that need attention. All I can see anywhere in the media and in pressers of the govt is Imran Khan. They're obsessed. If his arrest solves all the economic problems, do it! I believe this is just a tactic to divert attention and to stop PTI from campaigning, which is being fueled by inflated egos.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Arshad Mar 15, 2023 03:31pm
My Countrymen fighting with My Countrymen - Sad.......
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
John Mar 15, 2023 04:45pm
The compromised Generals have gone out of control...just like 1971! For the future of the country they need to be held accountable for their excesses!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Jawaid Mar 15, 2023 04:46pm
@TimeToMovveOn, Compliments of compromised Generals!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Jawaid Mar 15, 2023 04:47pm
@Kashif ALI, Looks like a sponsored effort from Mars!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Jawaid Mar 15, 2023 04:49pm
@Shahrukh , They are into assassination mode! Where have all judges gone! Perhaps silenced by videos!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Jawaid Mar 15, 2023 04:50pm
@Arshad, When the corrupt remain unaccountable for long time! They do not want to give up power that easily!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Jawaid Mar 15, 2023 04:54pm
Why judges are so scared of Generals? Why cannot they act on basis of rule of law...the constitution!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

