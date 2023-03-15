Election to Punjab PA: PML-N invites applications from aspiring candidates

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has invited applications from the aspiring candidates to contest the forthcoming Punjab Assembly election on the party symbol.

The interested candidates have been asked to immediately submit applications to the PML-N Central Secretariat, Lahore. The last date for submission of applications is 18th March. Sources claimed that PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz has completed consultation process and prepared initial list for the candidates. The said list has been sent to the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif for consideration.

The sources added that the PML-N has decided to field its candidates from all the constituencies of the Punjab Assembly. A spokesman of the PML-N said in line with the decision of the party, the candidates were asked to submit their applications immediately. Pursuant to the directions of the party, the PML-N candidates have started submission of their nomination papers before the returning officers concerned.

Maryam Nawaz is learnt to have decided to contest Punjab Assembly election from PP-147 while Hamza Shehbaz will contest election from PP-146. The lawyers of the PML-N are preparing documents, and the nomination papers of Maryam and Hamza will be submitted soon. It may be noted that Hamza is currently in London.

Moreover, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended the deadline for nomination papers till March 16 aiming to facilitate candidates. The ECP has also extended the deadline for filing nomination papers for reserved seats for women and minorities till March 16. Political parties have been asked to submit their priority lists of candidates separately to the office of the relevant returning officer, said the provincial election commissioner of Punjab.

