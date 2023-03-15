KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (March 14, 2023).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Alfalah Sec. Agritech Ltd. 5,213,500 7.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,213,500 7.00
Alfalah Sec. Aisha Steel Mills 520,000 6.64
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 520,000 6.64
Alfalah Sec. Amreli Steels Ltd. 1,444,000 18.07
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,444,000 18.07
Fortune Sec. Engro Corporation 59,433 298.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 59,433 298.00
Alfalah Sec. Flying Cement Co. 9,000,000 9.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,000,000 9.00
Alfalah Sec. Ghani Value Glass 180,000 54.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 180,000 54.30
Alfalah Sec. Mehmood Textile 177,000 916.78
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 177,000 916.78
Alfalah Sec. Siddiqsons Tin Plate 1,250,000 6.15
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,250,000 6.15
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 17,843,933
===========================================================================================
