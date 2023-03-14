AVN 65.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.6%)
Rupee continues to decline, settles at 282.29 against US dollar

  • Currency depreciates 0.24% in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published March 14, 2023 Updated March 14, 2023 04:55pm
The Pakistani rupee registered back-to-back losses against the US dollar, depreciating 0.24% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee settled at 282.29, a decline of Re0.68.

After appreciating marginally on Friday last week, the rupee started this week on a negative note, settling at 281.61 against the greenback in the inter-bank market on Monday, a decline of Re0.84 or 0.3%.

The market is keenly awaiting the resumption of the stalled International Monetary Fund (IMF) Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme, which is crucial for the cash-strapped Pakistani economy.

In a key development, it was learnt that the government has reportedly decided to seek the United States’ help in reaching a staff-level deal with IMF.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will be reaching out to Ambassador Donald Blome to seek the Biden Administration’s role in reaching a staff-level deal with the IMF, it was reported.

Meanwhile internationally, the US dollar languished near a multi-week low on Tuesday as fears of a broader systemic crisis following the collapse of a US tech-focused lender left traders speculating that the Federal Reserve could pause its aggressive rate-hiking cycle.

Market jitters continued to set the tone for a second straight trading day in the wake of the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank, although US President Joe Biden on Monday vowed to take action to ensure the safety of the US banking system.

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar index rose 0.09% to 103.77, after sliding 0.9% on Monday and hitting a one-month low of 103.47.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell more than $1 on Tuesday, extending the previous day’s slide, as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank rattled equities markets and sparked fear about a fresh financial crisis.

forex Oil prices dollar index Exchange rate usd rate rupee rate IMF and Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters
Khadija, Lahore Mar 14, 2023 11:04am
My dad has lots of dollars. Trust me on this. He sometimes jokes that the amount of dollars he has, he can buy Lahore right now.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
عمران خان رانديباز Mar 14, 2023 11:23am
I have approx 1 Million USD worth of Indian Rupees in my Bank Account right now and I am still considered Middle Class in India .... damm
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Haseeb Mar 14, 2023 12:46pm
My daddy can buy whole sialkot.but doesn't have dollars originally but seems to be odds some time
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Salman khan Mar 14, 2023 03:16pm
@Khadija, Lahore , useful information indeed.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

