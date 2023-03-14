AVN 66.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.81%)
BAFL 30.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.17%)
DFML 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.32%)
DGKC 43.79 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.6%)
EPCL 47.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.6%)
GGL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.76%)
HUBC 70.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
KAPCO 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
KEL 2.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
MLCF 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
NETSOL 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.41%)
OGDC 93.20 Increased By ▲ 6.22 (7.15%)
PAEL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 72.91 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (5.79%)
PRL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.36%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 42.95 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.53%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.36%)
TPLP 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
TRG 112.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.31%)
UNITY 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Decision to public Toshakhana details: LHC summons minutes of cabinet meeting

Recorder Report Published 14 Mar, 2023 03:18am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday summoned minutes of the federal cabinet meeting that decided to public the details of the Toshakhana articles acquired by various personalities since 2002.

The court was hearing a petition of a citizen, Munir Ahmad, seeking complete details of Toshakhana gifts received by rulers and bureaucrats from foreign dignitaries since the creation of Pakistan.

The court directed a law officer to submit in chamber the remaining record of before 2002 including the names of the gift givers.

The court observed that an appropriate order would be passed after going through the record and rose till March 21.

Earlier, a law officer submitted a report before the court saying the federal government released the 466-page record of the Toshakhana on the cabinet website.

The law officer said the cabinet decided to release the record of the Toshakhana to the extent of the retainers of the gift items.

The petitioner’s counsel alleged that the record released by the government might have been altered.

Previously, a section officer of the cabinet division had produced the sealed record of the Toshakhana articles from 2002 onwards.

A report filed by the cabinet revealed that the prime minister`s office, through a notification issued on November 26, 2015, had declared that information pertaining to the Toshakhana gifts was classified and disclosure of such information could`cause damage to the interests of Pakistan in the conduct of international relations.

The petitioner through the counsel argued that right to information was an integral part of a progressive democratic state and right to information in all matters of public importance is indisputably a fundamental right guaranteed under the Constitution.

The petitioner asked the court to direct the respondents to public the details of Toshakhana.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Lahore High Court Toshakhana gifts Toshakhana Munir Ahmad

Comments

1000 characters

Decision to public Toshakhana details: LHC summons minutes of cabinet meeting

Fearless IK leads rally to demand general election

15.8m households in Punjab to get wheat flour free of cost

Non-return of 16 luxury cars by cabinet members irks austerity panel

US help to be sought for clinching IMF bailout

WB links release of $400m to GST dispute settlement

Accord signed on supply of 100MW of electricity to Gwadar

Parliamentary body asks minister to ensure presence

Unapproved digital lending apps/platforms: SECP stops NBFCs from collaborating

CMOs demand 250pc increase in ARPU to meet growing expenses

MoF seeks revised draft of TDS pact with KE

Read more stories