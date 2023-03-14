University Road: Stalled work on BRT project a nightmare for commuters: PDP

KARACHI: Stalled work on the Red Line Rapid Bus Transit project has become a nightmare for millions of commuters using the half-dug University Road, said Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor.

He said huge work hours of people are being wasted in traffic jams on the University Road that is badly dug up due to abandoned Red Line RBT. He said it is the responsibility of the government and contractors to finish the project within the given timeframe to save commuters from unnecessary trouble.

He said the Red Line RBT is not the only unfinished project but the Green Line RBT is also half finished as its second phase from Mazar-e-Quaid to Tower is also in limbo. He said same is the fate of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) revival project.

He said both the provincial and federal rulers are insensitive to crucial public transport system in the mega city Karachi. He reminded that an efficient public transport system is a must for lifting urban economy. He said if the government really wants to develop economy it must develop urban commuting systems.

Altaf Shakoor demanded of the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon to take personal interest in resuming and early completion of the Red Line RBT.

He said unfinished Green Line RBT is a question mark on administrative capabilities of our super efficient Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He said the Green Line RBT is a federal government project and it should provide funds to complete its lingering second phase to facilitate the Karachiites. The PPP and MQM-P sitting in the federal government should take efforts for early completion of the second phase of the Green Line RBT.

