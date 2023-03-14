AVN 66.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.81%)
BAFL 30.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.17%)
DFML 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.32%)
DGKC 43.79 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.6%)
EPCL 47.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.6%)
GGL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.76%)
HUBC 70.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
KAPCO 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
KEL 2.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
MLCF 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
NETSOL 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.41%)
OGDC 93.20 Increased By ▲ 6.22 (7.15%)
PAEL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 72.91 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (5.79%)
PRL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.36%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 42.95 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.53%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.36%)
TPLP 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
TRG 112.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.31%)
UNITY 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

University Road: Stalled work on BRT project a nightmare for commuters: PDP

Recorder Report Published 14 Mar, 2023 03:18am
Follow us

KARACHI: Stalled work on the Red Line Rapid Bus Transit project has become a nightmare for millions of commuters using the half-dug University Road, said Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor.

He said huge work hours of people are being wasted in traffic jams on the University Road that is badly dug up due to abandoned Red Line RBT. He said it is the responsibility of the government and contractors to finish the project within the given timeframe to save commuters from unnecessary trouble.

He said the Red Line RBT is not the only unfinished project but the Green Line RBT is also half finished as its second phase from Mazar-e-Quaid to Tower is also in limbo. He said same is the fate of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) revival project.

He said both the provincial and federal rulers are insensitive to crucial public transport system in the mega city Karachi. He reminded that an efficient public transport system is a must for lifting urban economy. He said if the government really wants to develop economy it must develop urban commuting systems.

Altaf Shakoor demanded of the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon to take personal interest in resuming and early completion of the Red Line RBT.

He said unfinished Green Line RBT is a question mark on administrative capabilities of our super efficient Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He said the Green Line RBT is a federal government project and it should provide funds to complete its lingering second phase to facilitate the Karachiites. The PPP and MQM-P sitting in the federal government should take efforts for early completion of the second phase of the Green Line RBT.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

BRT Project Altaf Shakoor Pasban Democratic Party University Road Red Line RBT

Comments

1000 characters

University Road: Stalled work on BRT project a nightmare for commuters: PDP

Fearless IK leads rally to demand general election

15.8m households in Punjab to get wheat flour free of cost

Non-return of 16 luxury cars by cabinet members irks austerity panel

US help to be sought for clinching IMF bailout

WB links release of $400m to GST dispute settlement

Accord signed on supply of 100MW of electricity to Gwadar

Parliamentary body asks minister to ensure presence

Unapproved digital lending apps/platforms: SECP stops NBFCs from collaborating

CMOs demand 250pc increase in ARPU to meet growing expenses

MoF seeks revised draft of TDS pact with KE

Read more stories