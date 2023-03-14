Markets
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (March 13, 2023).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 19.70 20.20
2-Week 19.80 20.30
1-Month 19.97 20.47
3-Month 20.82 21.07
6-Month 20.88 21.13
9-Month 20.92 21.42
1-Year 20.96 21.46
==========================
Data source: SBP
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
