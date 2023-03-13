AVN 66.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.81%)
BAFL 30.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.17%)
DFML 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.32%)
DGKC 43.79 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.6%)
EPCL 47.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.6%)
GGL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.76%)
HUBC 70.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
KAPCO 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
KEL 2.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
MLCF 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
NETSOL 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.41%)
OGDC 93.20 Increased By ▲ 6.22 (7.15%)
PAEL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 72.91 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (5.79%)
PRL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.36%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 42.95 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.53%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.36%)
TPLP 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
TRG 112.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.31%)
UNITY 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine troops wrap up Leopard tank training in Spain

AFP Published March 13, 2023
Follow us

ZARAGOZA: Ukrainian soldiers wrap up this week a four-week training course in Spain on how to operate the Leopard 2 tanks Western allies have agreed to deliver to help Kyiv fight Russian forces, the Spanish ministry said Monday.

The 55 Ukrainian trainees arrived mid-February in Spain and are scheduled to fly to Poland on Wednesday as they start to make their way back to Ukraine and the frontline, ministry sources said.

They have been training 12 hours a day, six days a week, at a Spanish military base in the northeastern city of Zaragoza, Captain Contreras, who declined to give his first name, told reporters Monday during a tour of the San Gregorio training military camp.

On Saturdays, they trained only in the mornings, said the officer, who headed the Spanish military unit charged with training the Ukrainian soldiers.

"They are very motivated," he added. "They have a strong desire to learn and are eager to return and contribute to the defence of their country."

Germany says allies can start training Ukrainians on tanks

The soldiers ranged in age from 21 to 60 years and all had previous battle tank experience, he said.

"While battle tanks are different, there are many systems that are similar, and that made things much easier," Captain Contreras commented.

The group received technical and tactical training and will return to Ukraine "with a very acceptable knowledge" of the German-made Leopard 2A4 tanks, he added.

Part of the European Union's military assistance to Ukraine, the training included both exercises on simulators and actual Leopard 2 tanks.

Captain Contreras said his team gave the group as little theoretical training as possible, "because they prefer practical training, as you can understand."

The soldiers operated several tanks on a field at the miliary base on Monday, kicking up a trail of dust behind the vehicles.

Spanish Prime minister Pedro Sanchez said during a visit to Kyiv in February that Spain would be sending six Leopard 2A4 tanks immediately and hoped to send four more later.

Germany initially resisted the pressure from allies to authorise the move, but early this year agreed to send its own Leopards and greenlighted the deliveries from other countries.

The Ukrainian soldiers praised the "superior capacities" of the tanks from the ones they had used before and those they faced from the Russian side, Captain Contreras added.

Spain Russian forces Russia ukriane war Ukraine troops Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Leopard tank

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine troops wrap up Leopard tank training in Spain

Toshakhana reference: Islamabad court issues non-bailable arrest warrant against Imran Khan

Rupee fails to sustain gains, settles at 281.61 against US dollar

Govt looks to achieve zero 'Unaccounted for Gas' losses by end of tenure: Musadik Malik

First Republic dives as fresh financing fails to soothe deposit outflow fears

Dar-led monitoring committee bans use of over 1800cc cars by govt officials

Hascol board approves modified scheme of arrangement as it looks to deal with debts

IHC upholds Zahir Jaffer’s death penalty in Noor Mukadam murder case

KSE-100 inches up in optimistic session

Biden wants $886bn defense budget with eyes on Ukraine and future wars

Siemens Pakistan says it intends to sell energy portfolio

Read more stories