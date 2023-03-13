AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
Mar 13, 2023
Zindigi, Prince’s Trust Int’l and PAGE join forces to empower girls

Press Release Published 13 Mar, 2023 07:47am
ISLAMABAD: Zindigi - Powered by JS Bank, Prince’s Trust International, and Pakistan Alliance for Girls Education (PAGE) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch “The Achieve Program” a structured 360-degree package that will focus on the personal development, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, and employability skills of young girls in Pakistan.

The pilot program will be funded by Zindigi - powered by JS Bank, Pakistan’s fastest-growing digital banking initiative targeted toward Gen Z and millennials. PAGE will deliver the program with the technical support of Prince’s Trust International founded by His Majesty King Charles III, formerly The Prince of Wales, to tackle the global youth unemployment crisis.

Dignitaries from all key partners were present at the signing ceremony, including Shabir Randeree - Chairman Prince’s Trust International, Noman Azhar – Chief Officer Zindigi, Imran Shaikh – COO JS Bank, Fajer Rabia Pasha – Executive Director PAGE and Farzana Yaqoob, Chair of Board PAGE.

Speaking at the event, Noman Azhar stated, “We are delighted to be affiliating with Prince’s Trust International and PAGE Pakistan to create and launch an initiative that aligns deeply with our core mission of empowering the youth of Pakistan. This collaboration will help create a sustainable model that gives young girls the education and expertise they need to thrive.”

Wasim Malik, Head of Asia at Prince’s Trust International, commented: “Prince’s Trust International employability, education and enterprise programs give young people around the world the tools to build sustainable careers. Delivered through local partners, our Achieve program is tailored to the specific need. This new partnership is an exciting development for our work in Pakistan and I am looking forward to seeing the positive impact for young people on the program”.

Zindigi, Prince’s Trust International, and PAGE Pakistan are committed to ensuring the success and sustainability of “The Achieve Program.”

