Govt declassifies Toshakhana gift records from 2002 onwards

The Cabinet Division on Sunday declassified the records of the Toshakahana - a state repository that stores gifts received by public officeholders from other governments and foreign dignitaries, Aaj News reported.

The 446-page list contains the details of gifts received by former prime ministers, presidents, ministers, bureaucrats and even children of these office bearers from 2002 to 2023.

According to the records released by the Cabinet Division, the incumbent government received 59 gifts during the current year. A total of 224 gifts were received in Toshakhana in 2022, 116 gifts in 2021, 175 gifts in 2018, and 91 gifts in 2014, while 177 gifts were received by government officials in 2015.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had earlier said that the record will soon be put up on the Cabinet Division’s website. Here are the details of gifts retained by prominent politicians

Nawaz Sharif

A Mercedes Benz valued at Rs4.2 million was retained by paying Rs636,888 in 2008.

One Necklace (diamond) valued at Rs1 million, and a table clock valued at Rs40,000. Both were retained for Rs, 207,560.

One item of Piaget wristwatch (Rs1 million) and a box of perfumes was retained for Rs240,000 in 2015.

One item of Christopher Claret watch (Rs2 million), a ring (Rs19.5 million) and a pair of cufflinks (Rs16m) were retained after paying a total of Rs7.6 million in January 2016.

A Dela Cour watch (Rs3.2 million), a ring (Rs8 million) and a pair of cufflinks (Rs5 million) were retained after paying Rs3.2 million in February 2016.

One item of Rolex watch (Rs1.2 million) and another Rolex watch (Rs850,000) were kept after paying Rs469,000 for them and some other items in October 2016.

Another Rolex wristwatch valued at Rs4 million was kept after paying Rs808,000 for it in 2018.

One carpet valued at Rs40,000 was retained for Rs6,700.

Imran Khan

A Graff watch of 18K gold and diamond valued at Rs80 million was retained for Rs20 million.

A pistol and a model of a wolf valued at a total of Rs400,000 were retained for Rs40,000.

One Model of the key of the door of the Holy Kaaba valued at Rs6,000 retained free of cost.

Asif Ali Zardari

One Model of Horse Neck (decoration piece) valued at Rs25,000, and a pistol with accessories valued at Rs50,000 retained for Rs9,750.

One BMW 760 Li (model 2004) valued at 27.3 million was retained for Rs4.09 million.

One BMW 760 Li (model 2008) valued at Rs57.8 million, and a Toyota Lexius LX 470 valued at Rs50 million retained for Rs16.1 million.

One model of a ship (silver) valued at Rs130,000 retained for Rs24,000

Maryam Nawaz

One box of pineapple. The object was not valued due to being perishable and nothing was paid for retention.

Ishaq Dar

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar retained gifts worth Rs60.3 million by paying Rs1.2 million in 2017.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi retained gifts worth R200.2 million by paying Rs4.5 million in 2017.

The Toshakhana department was established in 1978, and all the public officeholders, including parliamentarians and bureaucrats, are bound to report the gifts to the Cabinet Division. The department came under the spotlight when proceedings were initiated against former prime minister Imran Khan for “not sharing details” of Toshakhana gifts retained by him.