6th International Pakistan Army Team Spirit Competition concludes

The 6th International Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) Competition concluded at National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) Pabbi on Saturday with an impressive closing ceremony, the military's media wing said.

As Chief Guest, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir graced the event.

Seven Pakistan Army teams, Pakistan Navy, and 10 international teams including Bahrain, KSA, Morocco, Uzbekistan, Thailand, Jordan, USA, Iraq, Kazakhstan, and Qatar participated in the competition.

Moreover, teams from Azerbaijan, Canada, Gambia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Maldives, Senegal, Sudan, UAE, and the UK participated as observers.

The competition continued day and night from 7-9 March in the mountainous and rugged terrain of Pabbi. "Over the years, the competition has gained popularity and become an international team spirit evaluation event," an ISPR press release said.

While addressing the ceremony, COAS appreciated the participating teams for their professionalism, endurance, and high morale displayed during various stages of the exercise.

COAS reiterated, “as a training exercise, PATS appropriately replicates the degree of emphasis given by all armies on physical fitness, combat skills, and teamwork of their troops in the face of evolving character of warfare.

“To this end, Pakistan Army upholds soldierly attributes of courage, mutual cooperation, resilience, and competence displayed during our ongoing fight against terrorism,” COAS was quoted as saying.

COAS also gave away prizes and medals to the participants of the competition.

International observers and Defence Attaches of participating countries also attended the ceremony.