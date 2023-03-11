AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
BAFL 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.48%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.65%)
DFML 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
DGKC 43.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
EPCL 47.44 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.24%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.89%)
FLYNG 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
GGL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.07%)
HUBC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.5%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.47%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.37%)
LOTCHEM 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.51%)
MLCF 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
NETSOL 80.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.08%)
OGDC 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.59%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.92%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PPL 68.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.39%)
PRL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-10%)
SNGP 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
TPLP 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.95%)
TRG 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
UNITY 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.46%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Actor Mehwish Hayat calls out Apple Music on classifying Coke Studio as 'Indian Pop'

BR Life & Style Published 11 Mar, 2023 09:22pm
Follow us

Actor Mehwish Hayat wants Apple Music to stop classifying 'Coke Studio' music as Indian Pop, and expressed that the genre be recognised as Pakistani music.

The actor took to Twitter to share screenshots of the album Coke Studio and its classification on the platform. Some songs by Pakistani musician Atif Aslam have been classified as 'Indian Pop' while Coke Studio music is listed as 'Worldwide' and 'Asia'.

"Just noticed iTunes/Apple music - music portal classifies our Coke Studio Pakistan as “Indian Pop”. Other episodes are ‘Worldwide’ or ‘Asia’- anything but ‘Pakistani’. Come on @AppleMusic give us this one at least! Coke Studio is a Pakistani success & we deserve to be recognised."

A quick perusal of the platform did in fact produce the same results.

Netizens weighed in, acknowledging the need for the change and that Apple should take note.

Some were not in favour, citing that classifying it as Indian is more conducive.

Another decided to serve Hayat a reality check and divert her attention to more pressing matters at hand.

Apple Coke Studio Mehwish Hayat Apple Music

Comments

1000 characters

Actor Mehwish Hayat calls out Apple Music on classifying Coke Studio as 'Indian Pop'

Punjab IG says PTI worker Ali Bilal's death 'accidental'

Blast in Afghanistan's northern Balkh province kills one, injures 5

Indus Motor Company jacks up Toyota car prices yet again

India, Australia aim to boost critical mineral trade in broader deal

Saudi-Iran agreement to restore relations 'important step towards stability in region': UAE foreign minister

Lucky Motor raises KIA car prices

Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since 2008 crisis, billions stranded

Indian police arrests three after man killed for possessing beef

6th International Pakistan Army Team Spirit Competition concludes

South Africa win by 284 runs as West Indies collapse

Read more stories