First ever cancer protection product: SLIC, KU sign agreement

KARACHI: State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan (SLIC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Karachi University (KU) to offer the female cancer protection plan, Sinfe-Ahan (Women of Steel), to all female students enrolled and teachers working in the institution. This cancer product provides substantial compensation on the development of any type of cancer in women for as little as Rs. 1 per day.

Speaking at the Breaking Barriers: Gender Equality and Empowerment of Women and Girls Conference at Karachi University, Chairman SLIC, Shoaib Javed Hussain, said “Both female health and education inclusion are imperative for the women of our country to have equality and feel empowered. By partnering with Karachi University we are taking the first step to provide health solutions to female students and teachers which is just the beginning of a greater partnership between the two national institutions.”

Sinf-e-Ahan provides financial relief and support for the female population to empower them to cover their treatment cost in case of cancer. Under the basic plan which costs only Rs 300 per annum, State Life would cover the cost of treatment upon diagnoses of cancer up to Rs 200,000.

