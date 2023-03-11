AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 11, 2023
Pakistan

Hashoo Hotels launches ‘Pearl Lady Programme’

Press Release Published 11 Mar, 2023 03:16am
ISLAMABAD: Hashoo Hotels, the leading hospitality group of Pakistan, is pleased to announce the launch of its ‘Pearl Lady Programme’ at Pearl-Continental Hotels in honour of International Women’s Day.

The programme is designed to enhance guest experience at Pearl-Continental Hotels for solo female travellers by providing a class apart value proposition to meet their current and future needs while providing a safe and secure environment.

The ‘Pearl Lady Privileges’ include a range of products and services designed to help women feel special, relaxed and acknowledged.

