LSE hosts annual conference on social sciences

LAHORE: Lahore School of Economics (LSE) hosted the Fifth Annual Conference on Social Sciences, Media Studies, Art and Design on 7th and 8th March 2023 which featured four sessions, including those on English language and political science.

The opening session was addressed by the Pro-rector of the Lahore School of Economics, Dr Azam Chaudhry, who emphasized the importance of a multidisciplinary research approach for long-term development.

The conference brought together senior academics, researchers, and practitioners, including Dr Tariq Rahman, Dr Mohammad Waseem, and Dr Shabnam Khan, from diverse backgrounds to explore emerging trends and cutting-edge research in their respective fields.

The first day of the conference focused on English as a language, and notable speakers from various universities were in attendance. They stressed on the changing nature of research due to technology and the need for faculty to adopt new theoretical avenues. They also highlighted the importance of encouraging creativity in classrooms with a student-centred approach, while addressing the language divisions.

On the second day, distinguished speakers highlighted the need to indigenize research around nuclear strategies in this new era, while re-contextualizing our wars with India and reviewing our relationship with Afghanistan. It was also mentioned that we as a nation must overcome our cultural inferiority and stop seeking validation from the West.

The Dean of Social Sciences, Media Studies, Art and Design, Dr Shahid Siddiqui, concluded the conference. “We are delighted with the success of the fifth annual conference of social sciences, media studies, art and design,” said Dr Shahid Siddiqui, Dean of Social Sciences, Media Studies, Art and Design. “The conference provided a platform for academics, researchers, and practitioners to exchange ideas, share their research findings, and collaborate on new projects. We hope that this conference will inspire more research and innovation in these fields.”

One of the conference’s highlights was the faculty research display, which showcased the research work of faculty members of the Department of Media Studies, Art and Design. The research display provided an opportunity for the attendees to learn about the research works of faculty at the Lahore School of Economics and interact with the researchers.

The conference provided an opportunity for the attendees to network with other professionals and academics fostering new collaborations and partnerships. The organizers expressed their gratitude to the keynote speakers, session chairs and paper presenters for their contributions to the conference’s success. They also thanked the attendees for their active participation and engagement throughout the conference.

