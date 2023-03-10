Unmatched Performance - Unparalleled Service

AVN 65.95 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
Published 10 Mar, 2023 03:46am
TEXT: State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan’s (SLIC) dynamic and visionary business strategies, focused on technology and customer centric services, continue to drive the organization. SLIC’s revitalized policies are designed to fit the needs of every citizen and wider diaspora of Pakistan, making them the leaders in the insurance industry.

Despite challenges posed by macro-economic and market volatility, SLIC delivered the strongest business numbers in its history and grew its premium revenue to Rs. 279 billion, an increase of 64% from last year.

“In any country, the existence of a vibrant and growing insurance industry is essential for the growth of its economy, says Shoaib Javed Hussain, Chairman SLIC. State Life has surpassed last year’s results and delivered exceptional results in 2022; making SLIC’s 50th year a truly golden year.

Behind these incredible business results lie the true essence of our work, which is to provide security and protection to our policyholders. Whether it is for life and health protection, savings, children’s education or retirement, State Life is a partner in an individual’s life journey, and we are here to be their support in making key life decisions.”

