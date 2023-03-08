AVN 65.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
Malaysia’s ex-PM Muhyiddin summoned to anti-graft agency

Reuters Published 08 Mar, 2023 06:52pm
KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin was summoned to appear at the country’s anti-graft agency on Thursday, following allegations of abuse in stimulus programmes launched under his premiership.

In a Facebook post, Muhyiddin, who was prime minister for 17 months between 2020 and 2021, said he has been called into the headquarters of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at 11am on Thursday. He did not say why.

He also denied a news report that he was arrested on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim last year ordered a review of government projects worth billions of dollars approved by Muhyiddin, including COVID-19 relief programmes, alleging they did not follow proper procedures.

Muhyiddin, who is now in the opposition, has denied the accusations, describing them as political vendetta.

Anwar’s office and the MACC did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Anwar and Muhyiddin went head-to-head in a tightly contested election in November that resulted in a hung parliament as neither candidate won a parliamentary majority.

Malaysia’s Muhyiddin gains backing for PM bid after indecisive election

Malaysia’s constitutional monarch, King Al-Sultan Abdullah, then appointed Anwar as prime minister after he formed a coalition with other political parties.

Since the election, Muhyiddin and his party have been subject to graft investigations.

Two leaders belonging to Muhyiddin’s party have been charged by the MACC with bribery over an economic recovery project launched by his government.

Muhyiddin was questioned by the MACC last month regarding the same project.

The MACC has also frozen bank accounts belonging to Muhyiddin’s party.

