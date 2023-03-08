AVN 65.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BAFL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
BOP 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
DGKC 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FCCL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
FLYNG 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 74.05 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.07%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.2%)
KEL 2.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
MLCF 25.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.91%)
NETSOL 77.91 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
OGDC 86.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.52%)
PAEL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.27%)
PPL 69.78 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.2%)
PRL 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (10.11%)
SNGP 40.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.35%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.2%)
TPLP 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
TRG 111.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.56%)
UNITY 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,127 Increased By 24.8 (0.6%)
BR30 14,706 Increased By 170.6 (1.17%)
KSE100 41,359 Increased By 24.2 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,590 Increased By 62.6 (0.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Three policemen suspended for Aurat March mistreatment

  • Islamabad police says more people involved in violence are being identified
BR Web Desk Published March 8, 2023 Updated March 8, 2023 07:35pm
Follow us

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Wednesday suspended three policemen who allegedly baton-charged the participants of the Aurat March in the federal capital, Aaj News reported.

The Islamabad police said on Twitter that more people responsible for the mistreatment were being identified and action will be taken accordingly.

The development comes hours after Interior Minister Sanaullah took notice of the behaviour meted out to the participants of the Aurat March, and vowed that strict legal action will be taken against those responsible.

In a Twitter post, he said that the Islamabad police chief had been summoned regarding the matter.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman condemned the capital police’s action against citizens participating in the Aurat March.

In a Twitter post, the minister said: "The Islamabad police had no business baton-charging a small peaceful procession," adding “It is the women holding laathis that need to be pushed back, not progressive women,"

"Sad to see this happening. I will seek an inquiry,” she wrote.

In another tweet, she said there is no excuse for this violence, and that too on International Women’s Day.

"This is not what we fought for and will not tolerate it,” she said. The minister added that the issue was taken up with Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police said Inspector General Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan had taken notice of the incident.

“Islamabad police apologizes for this incident,” the capital police said on its official Twitter handle, adding that the Islamabad IG had asked the IDG Operations to identify that responsible and take action against them.

Islamabad police Rana Sanaullah Khan Aurat March Senator Sherry Rehman Climate Change Minister Islamabad capital police Women’s Day

Comments

1000 characters

Three policemen suspended for Aurat March mistreatment

Punjab elections to take place on April 30: ECP

Rupee loses momentum, depreciates to settle at 279.12 against US dollar

RDA inflow clocks in at $125mn in February, up 14% month-on-month

KSE-100 inches up marginally in volatile session

India, Australia aim to boost economic, defence ties at first summit of PMs

Honda Atlas shuts plant till March 31 due to supply chain disruptions

Saudi prince formally launches $100mn tech house in Pakistan

Ghana’s loan programme request to go to IMF executive board by end March: president

China offers Sri Lanka debt moratorium, promises deal on debt treatment: letter

Read more stories