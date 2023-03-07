AVN 65.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
Pakistan

Imran Khan never made request to meet COAS: Fawad Chaudhry

  • Statement comes amid rumours that COAS wanted meeting between Imran Khan and Shehbaz Sharif
BR Web Desk Published March 7, 2023 Updated March 7, 2023 03:23pm
Follow us

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that party chairman Imran Khan never made any request to meet the army chief or any of his representatives.

In a tweet, he also said “President has never approached Chairman PTI with any suggestion of Army Chief for meeting Shahbaz Sharif, speculations in this regard are baseless”.

Ready to talk to army chief for country’s sake: Imran Khan

The comments come amid rumours that Chief of Army Staff General (COAS) Asim Munir had told the country’s business community that he had sent a message to Imran through President Dr Arif Alvi for meeting PM Shehbaz, which the PTI chairman did not agree to.

On Friday, Imran said in a speech that he was ready to talk to COAS for the betterment of the country.

While speaking to journalists at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, the PTI chief said he had no fight with the establishment, and it was General Qamar Bajwa (retired) who “stabbed me in the back”.

Imran Khan promises ‘no action’ against Bajwa

He said he was ready to talk to the establishment even now, for the sake of the country. “But if no one is willing to talk, what can I do?”

Imran said he spoke to former COAS General Bajwa (retd) for the betterment of the country, “even after what he did to him and his party”.

“But if anyone thinks that I will bend the knee — that cannot happen.”

The former prime minister had lambasted the retired general for “delivering a speech against Russia”, saying he should be “court-martialed for this speech”.

He said that “it seems like the [current] army chief is considering me his enemy”.

“Our establishment does not have an understanding of politics,” he added.

Khan also suggested holding general elections across the country simultaneously for saving resources, adding that he was confident he would win.

