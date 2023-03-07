AVN 65.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
BAFL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.54%)
BOP 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.36%)
CNERGY 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
DFML 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.24%)
DGKC 42.01 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.44%)
EPCL 47.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.59%)
FFL 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.42%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.92%)
GGL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HUBC 72.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.14%)
KAPCO 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-11.01%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 25.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
MLCF 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.44%)
NETSOL 77.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
OGDC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.02%)
PAEL 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.22%)
PIBTL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
PPL 68.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.49%)
PRL 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.03%)
TPLP 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.75%)
TRG 112.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.15%)
UNITY 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
BR100 4,103 Decreased By -5.7 (-0.14%)
BR30 14,535 Decreased By -58.8 (-0.4%)
KSE100 41,335 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.24%)
KSE30 15,527 Decreased By -48.7 (-0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

S&P cuts Nissan credit rating to junk status

Reuters Published 07 Mar, 2023 03:11pm
Follow us

TOKYO: Nissan Motor Co Ltd’s credit rating was cut to junk status by S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday, which said the Japanese automaker’s earnings will remain weaker than previously assumed, given the prospect of another tough year in 2023.

S&P slashed Nissan’s rating by one notch to BB+ from BBB-, it said in a statement, a move that placed it below investment grade.

However it said the outlook was stable based on limited downside risk for profitability and expectations that the Yokohama-based automaker would stick with conservative financial discipline and a sound balance sheet.

“Performance at the company has been sluggish for more than three years,” the rating agency said in the statement, adding that the impact of global supply chain disruptions in key automotive components will likely continue in 2023.

Nissan, Renault to invest $600 million to make new models in India

“Also, in the second half of the year, we expect softening demand for new car sales in the US and Europe will pressure sales prices,” it said.

nissan S&P 500

Comments

1000 characters

S&P cuts Nissan credit rating to junk status

3rd successive gain: rupee settles at 277.87 against US dollar

Imran Khan never made request to meet COAS: Fawad Chaudhry

IMF temporarily hikes limits on members’ annual, cumulative access to its resources

Afghan delegation to visit Pakistan soon: Khawaja Asif

Pakistan’s fintech Trukkr says it has raised $6.4mn in seed funding

China’s Xi Jinping slams US-led ‘suppression’

Sri Lanka president says China agrees to restructure loans

US wants hike in global crude output, including from OPEC: official

PSM privatization: PM grills PC for its failure to satisfy potential buyers

Jul-Nov period: Nepra allows imposition of power surcharges

Read more stories