AVN 65.13 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (3.12%)
BAFL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.96%)
BOP 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.65%)
DGKC 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.64%)
EPCL 47.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.67%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.64%)
FFL 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
HUBC 72.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.33%)
KAPCO 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.75%)
KEL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.19%)
MLCF 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
NETSOL 77.34 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (3.26%)
OGDC 86.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-1.88%)
PAEL 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.57%)
PIBTL 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PPL 70.11 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.59%)
PRL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.26%)
SNGP 40.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (16.67%)
TPLP 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.38%)
TRG 112.47 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.69%)
UNITY 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,108 Increased By 5.6 (0.14%)
BR30 14,594 Increased By 76.7 (0.53%)
KSE100 41,434 Increased By 97.3 (0.24%)
KSE30 15,576 Decreased By -7.8 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Global Compact Business Sustainability Award 2022: IMC bags first prize in ‘Multinational Enterprises’ category

Recorder Report Published 07 Mar, 2023 03:16am
Follow us

KARACHI: The Indus Motor Company (IMC) was declared the winner of the Global Compact Business Sustainability Award 2022 in the Multinational Enterprises category at a ceremony hosted by the UN Global Compact Network Pakistan (UN GCNP) at Karachi.

The award was presented at the SDGs Pakistan Summit 2023 by Jonas Erlandsen, Senior Lead South Asia, Maritime Anti-Corruption Network, to IMC’s Asad Abdullah, Head of Corporate Communication & CSR and Member of Board UN GCNP.

The company has been a recipient of this award for eight years running for its vision, commitment and stellar contributions towards social responsibility that include education, adult and child health, nutrition, the welfare of the differently-abled, promotion of sports, environmental conservation, and road safety.

A total of 21 companies competed in three award categories - Multinational Companies, Large National Companies and National Companies - nine of which won the first, second and third places in each category.

Chief Executive IMC, Ali Asghar Jamali, expressing himself said, “We are really honored and I would like to thank the GCNP and the independent Jury for this recognition and acknowledgment of the work we do. It is a definite feel-good moment. In today’s modern times, the realization and need for building a sustainable world is more imminent than ever.

Efforts need acceleration on the 2030 agenda which is just seven years away. A lot needs to be done, especially here in Pakistan and corporates have a critical role to play in stepping up their game.”

He added: “As a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, sustainability remains one of our top concerns and IMC’s activities, contributions and impacts are aligned to create a better, smarter and more sustainable future for Pakistan and the world. Under Toyota’s transformational vision “Move Your World”, we endeavor to do our part in building a society that’s inclusive; promising to leave no one behind.”

As a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, IMC is aligned with the Global Goals and the Ten Principles. The Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050, a set of six visionary challenges, seeks to go beyond eliminating negative environmental impacts to creating net positive impacts on the planet and society. Last year, Indus Motor announced a US$100 million investment to produce the first Made in Pakistan, Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Indus Motor Company Pakistan Summit 2023 Global Compact Business Sustainability Award 2022

Comments

1000 characters

Global Compact Business Sustainability Award 2022: IMC bags first prize in ‘Multinational Enterprises’ category

SOEs: MoF prepares draft policy

Court rejects IK’s plea, upholds arrest warrant

Pak-US counterterrorism talks kicked off

Jul-Nov period: Nepra allows imposition of power surcharges

Rs12bn will be given for 7th Census: ECC approves Hajj Policy 2023 with $90m forex cover

Arrangements aimed at restoring ‘FASTER’ finalised

Cargo processing: FBR enforces Pak-Uzbek transit trade agreement

FBR’s SRO notifies Tajikistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Rules, 2023

Plea against Sindh Child Marriages Restraint Act rejected: Setting minimum age for marriage not against Islamic injunctions: FSC

Tentative date 10th: PM likely to inaugurate two Thar-coal projects

Read more stories