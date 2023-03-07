Markets
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (March 06, 2023).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 19.93 20.43
2-Week 20.00 20.50
1-Month 20.09 20.59
3-Month 20.58 20.83
6-Month 20.74 20.99
9-Month 20.81 21.31
1-Year 20.86 21.36
==========================
Data source: SBP
