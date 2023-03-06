AVN 65.08 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (3.04%)
BAFL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.96%)
BOP 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.96%)
DGKC 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.64%)
EPCL 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.83%)
FCCL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.16%)
FFL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.29%)
HUBC 72.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.75%)
KEL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.66%)
MLCF 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
NETSOL 77.60 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.6%)
OGDC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.59%)
PAEL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
PIBTL 3.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.99 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (3.41%)
PRL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-5.32%)
SNGP 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (16.67%)
TPLP 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.76%)
TRG 112.15 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.4%)
UNITY 12.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,108 Increased By 5.6 (0.14%)
BR30 14,594 Increased By 76.7 (0.53%)
KSE100 41,434 Increased By 97.3 (0.24%)
KSE30 15,576 Decreased By -7.8 (-0.05%)
Qatar leads most Gulf bourses higher; Saudi flat

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2023 03:15pm
Most Gulf stock markets rose in early trade on Monday, with the Qatari bourse leading the gains, while the Saudi index was muted amid falling oil prices.

Dubai’s main share index gained 1%, boosted by a 14.9% surge in Emaar Properties after announcing cash dividend of 52 fils per share for the year 2022.

The real estate developer is on course for its biggest intraday gain ever and the surge added 2.9 billion dirham ($789.67 million) to company’s market value.

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.6%, led by a 0.6% increase in International Holding Co (IHC), as the conglomerate intends to invest in Presight AI Holding’s initial public offering (IPO).

Abu Dhabi artificial intelligence firm G42 plans to float its big data analytics unit Presight.ai via an 1.82 billion dirham ($495.6 million) IPO and list its shares on the local stock exchange.

Elsewhere, IHC’s unit Alpha Dhabi Holding advanced 2.7%.

The Qatari index, which traded after a session’s break, climbed 1.2%, with most of the stocks trading in the positive territory including petrochemical maker Industries Qatar, which was up 2.3%.

Most Gulf stocks extend rebound; Dubai falls on oil, rate hike worries

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index, however, traded flat. Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - slipped after China set a lower-than-expected target for economic growth this year at around 5%, and as investors cautiously awaited US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony this week.

MENA Gulf stocks

