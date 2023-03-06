AVN 66.38 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (5.1%)
BAFL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.58%)
BOP 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.42%)
DFML 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.61%)
DGKC 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.3%)
EPCL 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
FFL 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
FLYNG 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.08%)
HUBC 72.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.63%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.15%)
KAPCO 29.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
KEL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.44%)
LOTCHEM 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.09%)
MLCF 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.93%)
NETSOL 79.36 Increased By ▲ 4.46 (5.95%)
OGDC 88.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.28%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.21%)
PIBTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.24%)
PPL 71.36 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (5.44%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.77%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.1%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (16.67%)
TPLP 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.07%)
TRG 115.02 Increased By ▲ 4.42 (4%)
UNITY 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.72%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 4,140 Increased By 37.3 (0.91%)
BR30 14,801 Increased By 284.4 (1.96%)
KSE100 41,713 Increased By 375.6 (0.91%)
KSE30 15,684 Increased By 100.6 (0.65%)
Palm oil may climb into 4,418-4,459 ringgit range

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2023 10:37am
SINGAPORE: Palm oil may climb into a range of 4,418 ringgit to 4,459 ringgit, as it has broken a resistance at 4,343 ringgit per tonne. The resistance is identified as the 161.8% projection level of a wave 3 from 3,851 ringgit.

This wave now has a better chance to extend into 4,575-4,647 ringgit range.

The drop triggered by the resistance at 4,418 ringgit last week is regarded as a pullback towards the Jan. 3 high of 4,276 ringgit.

The pullback may have completed as palm oil has been recovering steadily from the drop.

A break below 4,271 ringgit could be followed by a fall into 4,155-4,227 ringgit range.

On the daily chart, the contract is riding on a wave C from 3,721 ringgit, which is expected to travel into a range of 4,510-4,998 ringgit range.

Palm oil logs fourth weekly rise on flooding woes

An inverted head-and-shoulders is taking shape, which will be confirmed when the resistance at 4,510 ringgit is broken.

It will suggest an aggressive target of 5,787 ringgit.

