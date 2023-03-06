Sir Syed varsity organises job fair

KARACHI: The Centre for Guidance in Career Planning and Placement of Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) organised a job fair at its campus in which more than 100 well-known companies set up their stalls to share with students relevant information and preparing them for availing various job opportunities. Around 110 projects were put on display.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Guest Faraz-ur-Rehman, the president of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), said that career fairs are useful for a range of students and give large companies the much-needed space to present themselves and recruit new people.

Employers meet, inform and interview hundreds of potential candidates, while jobseekers get the chance to display their skills and make important connections with potential employers, mentors and peers, he added.

Expressing his views, SSUET Chancellor Jawaid Anwar said that career fairs provide students with the chance to meet employers face-to-face, to learn about the vacancies and opportunities available, and to market themselves to prospective employers.

A job fair is also an opportunity for a company to promote its name and brand to more people and to “network” with other employers, he said.

Addressing the Open House, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Vali Uddin said that “a job fair is like speed-dating for recruiting”.

At a set time and place, companies and jobseekers meet and try to find out if they match, he said. A job fair can be considered as a form of public relations exercise for a company and students should take advantage of this opportunity to convince the industries about their skills. Choice of a profession is very important in any career.

General Secretary of the Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys’ Association Engr Muhammad Arshad Khan said that the aim of the job fair is to provide an opportunity to employers from diverse sectors to meet and interact with students to discuss upcoming employment and internship opportunities.

Employers are encouraged to set up stalls, share their material with students, and introduce their companies to them.

Director General of the Higher Education Commission Noman Ahsan said that instead of trying to find employment opportunities, youths should promote entrepreneurship to provide employment.

Director for OIC at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Abdul Badi al-Dada said that the dream of getting jobs has come true, since the job fair gives easy access to job opportunities and provides the opportunity of direct contact with the employers.

Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali said that the event allows jobseekers to learn more about potential employers and the opportunities available. The event is meant to explore career opportunities within a variety of companies at one location.

Chairman of the Computer Engineering Department Prof Dr Shakeel Ahmed said that the purpose of holding the job fair is to facilitate students to meet potential employers in an informal setting.

