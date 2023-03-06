AVN 64.38 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.93%)
BAFL 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.19%)
BOP 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
DFML 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.74%)
DGKC 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.64%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.77%)
FCCL 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
FLYNG 5.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HUBC 73.45 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.32%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
KAPCO 29.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
KEL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 24.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
MLCF 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
NETSOL 77.60 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.6%)
OGDC 88.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.39%)
PAEL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
PIBTL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.7%)
PPL 71.10 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (5.05%)
PRL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 41.67 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.71%)
TELE 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (12.29%)
TPLP 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.86%)
TRG 114.20 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (3.25%)
UNITY 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,136 Increased By 33.1 (0.81%)
BR30 14,763 Increased By 245.5 (1.69%)
KSE100 41,692 Increased By 355.4 (0.86%)
KSE30 15,716 Increased By 132.2 (0.85%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sir Syed varsity organises job fair

Recorder Report Published 06 Mar, 2023 07:20am
Follow us

KARACHI: The Centre for Guidance in Career Planning and Placement of Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) organised a job fair at its campus in which more than 100 well-known companies set up their stalls to share with students relevant information and preparing them for availing various job opportunities. Around 110 projects were put on display.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Guest Faraz-ur-Rehman, the president of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), said that career fairs are useful for a range of students and give large companies the much-needed space to present themselves and recruit new people.

Employers meet, inform and interview hundreds of potential candidates, while jobseekers get the chance to display their skills and make important connections with potential employers, mentors and peers, he added.

Expressing his views, SSUET Chancellor Jawaid Anwar said that career fairs provide students with the chance to meet employers face-to-face, to learn about the vacancies and opportunities available, and to market themselves to prospective employers.

A job fair is also an opportunity for a company to promote its name and brand to more people and to “network” with other employers, he said.

Addressing the Open House, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Vali Uddin said that “a job fair is like speed-dating for recruiting”.

At a set time and place, companies and jobseekers meet and try to find out if they match, he said. A job fair can be considered as a form of public relations exercise for a company and students should take advantage of this opportunity to convince the industries about their skills. Choice of a profession is very important in any career.

General Secretary of the Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys’ Association Engr Muhammad Arshad Khan said that the aim of the job fair is to provide an opportunity to employers from diverse sectors to meet and interact with students to discuss upcoming employment and internship opportunities.

Employers are encouraged to set up stalls, share their material with students, and introduce their companies to them.

Director General of the Higher Education Commission Noman Ahsan said that instead of trying to find employment opportunities, youths should promote entrepreneurship to provide employment.

Director for OIC at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Abdul Badi al-Dada said that the dream of getting jobs has come true, since the job fair gives easy access to job opportunities and provides the opportunity of direct contact with the employers.

Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali said that the event allows jobseekers to learn more about potential employers and the opportunities available. The event is meant to explore career opportunities within a variety of companies at one location.

Chairman of the Computer Engineering Department Prof Dr Shakeel Ahmed said that the purpose of holding the job fair is to facilitate students to meet potential employers in an informal setting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SSUET job fair Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology

Comments

1000 characters

Sir Syed varsity organises job fair

CPEC power projects: China concerned over payment issues

Economic and investment sectors: PM, Qatari ruler discuss furthering cooperation

QIA CEO discusses investment proposals with PM

ECC likely to approve SG for population and housing census

Police serve arrest warrants to Imran

Army decides to solarise its cantonments

TIFA moot agrees to ensure progress on all issues: govt

CWDP approves Rs11bn healthcare projects

‘Anomaly’ in FBR’s IRIS system perturbs taxpayers

Digital census, assistance to flood victims: Bilawal hints at quitting ministry

Read more stories