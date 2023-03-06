AVN 63.81 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.03%)
Scandal-hit French football chief Noel Le Graet quits

AFP Published 06 Mar, 2023 06:22am
PARIS: French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet resigned on Tuesday following accusations of sexual and psychological harassment, bringing to an end more than a decade in charge.

The 81-year-old’s time at the helm had coincided with the revival of the French men’s national team as a force, with their victory at the 2018 World Cup followed by a run to last year’s final in Qatar, which they lost on penalties to Argentina.

But Le Graet’s resignation comes 13 days after the publication of a damning report into management practices at the Paris-based FFF which had been commissioned by the sports ministry.

Football Noel Le Graet French football

