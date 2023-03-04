AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
BAFL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.19%)
BOP 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.94%)
DFML 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.57%)
DGKC 40.54 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.87%)
EPCL 47.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.24%)
FCCL 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.11%)
FFL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.63%)
FLYNG 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.58%)
GGL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.94%)
HUBC 72.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
KAPCO 29.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.35%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.9%)
MLCF 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.63%)
NETSOL 74.77 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (2.78%)
OGDC 88.12 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (7.33%)
PAEL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PPL 67.68 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (7.09%)
PRL 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.85%)
SILK 0.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.62%)
SNGP 41.09 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (5.22%)
TELE 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.82%)
TPLP 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.62%)
TRG 110.55 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 4,103 Increased By 77.3 (1.92%)
BR30 14,517 Increased By 485.9 (3.46%)
KSE100 41,337 Increased By 666.1 (1.64%)
KSE30 15,584 Increased By 270.4 (1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Moody’s downgrades long-term deposit ratings of five banks

Tahir Amin Published 04 Mar, 2023 06:10am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Moody’s Investors Service (Moody’s) has downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1 the long-term deposit ratings of five Pakistani banks including Allied Bank Limited (ABL), Habib Bank Ltd (HBL), MCB Bank Limited (MCB), National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), and United Bank Ltd. (UBL).

Moody’s has also downgraded the five banks’ long-term foreign currency Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) to Caa3 from Caa1.

As part of the same rating action, Moody’s lowered the five banks’ Baseline Credit Assessments (BCAs) to caa3 from caa1, and as a result also downgraded their local currency long-term CRRs to Caa2 from B3 and their long-term Counterparty Risk Assessments to Caa2(cr) from B3(cr). The outlook on all banks’ long-term bank deposit ratings has been changed to stable from negative.

Moody's downgrades Pakistan's rating to Caa3, changes outlook to stable

The rating actions follow Moody’s decision to downgrade the government of Pakistan’s issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings to Caa3 from Caa1, to reflect its assessment that Pakistan’s increasingly fragile liquidity and external position significantly raises default risks.

Moody’s downgrade of the long-term ratings of the five Pakistani banks reflects (1) the weakening operating environment, as captured by Moody’s lowering of its Macro Profile for Pakistan to “Very Weak” from “Very Weak+”; and (2) the high inter-linkages between the sovereign’s weakened creditworthiness – as indicated by the downgrade of the sovereign rating to Caa3 from Caa1 – and the banks’ balance sheets, given the banks’ significant holdings of sovereign debt securities.

The deterioration in Pakistan’s operating environment reflects both the rising government liquidity and external vulnerability risks, with foreign exchange reserves declining to critically low levels, as well as the high costs of living with headline inflation likely to rise further as energy prices increase in tandem with the removal of energy subsidies.

According to Moody’s, the combination of these factors together with the high-interest rates will dampen consumer confidence and compromise borrowers’ repayment capacity. In turn, these factors will pressure banks’ earnings, asset quality and capital metrics, and also potentially jeopardise financial stability. These pressures have led to the lowering of the country’s Macro Profile to Very Weak from Very Weak+.

According to Moody’s, the banks’ high sovereign exposure, mainly in the form of government debt securities that range between 36 percent-61 percent of their total assets, also links their credit profile to that of the government. In view of the correlation between sovereign and bank credit risk, these banks’ standalone credit profiles and ratings are effectively constrained by the Caa3 rating of the government.

The stable outlooks assigned to all the banks’ long-term deposit ratings are in line with the stable outlook on Government of Pakistan. The stable outlook further reflects banks’ stable local currency funding and liquidity and resilient earnings-generating capacity that partly mitigate macro- and sovereign-driven risks.

The ratings could be upgraded following a material strengthening of the operating environment and in the government’s credit profile, and provided that the banks maintain their resilient financial performance.

Pakistani banks’ ratings could be downgraded if the sovereign rating is downgraded, given the banks’ sizeable holdings of sovereign debt securities. Downward pressure on the BCAs of individual banks could also develop from deterioration in banks’ financial metrics, in particular their asset quality, profitability, and capital adequacy, it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

banks UBL HBL NBP Moody’s MCB Moody’s rating Moody's Investor Services deposit rating

Comments

1000 characters

Moody’s downgrades long-term deposit ratings of five banks

SBP receives $500mn from ICBC: Ishaq Dar

Afghan Taliban reluctant to rein in TTP

$1.3bn financing from China’s ICBC expected

Polls in Punjab will be held on April 30: Alvi

‘US supports democratic, constitutional, legal principles in Pakistan’

1HFY23: Non-tax revenue collection of govt stands at Rs896.434bn

PPRA for exempting procurement of two second–hand vessels from rules

Supply to Gwadar: Iran invited to discuss additional 100MW electricity tariff

25pc ST on luxury goods’ import awaits cabinet’s nod

Read more stories