1HFY23: Non-tax revenue collection of govt stands at Rs896.434bn

Zaheer Abbasi Published 04 Mar, 2023 06:10am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Non-tax revenue collection of federal government stood at Rs 896.434 billion during the first six months of the ongoing fiscal year – 44 percent of the total Rs 1999.89 budgeted.

This was surprisingly on the back of Rs 371.186 billion surplus profit of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) even though budget estimates were cited at only Rs 300 billion for the entire year.

According to Finance Ministry’s fiscal operation, total non-tax revenue collection was recorded at Rs 967.094 billion with federal collection of Rs 896.434 billion and provincial Rs 70.6 billion.

FBR surpasses Feb revenue collection target

Petroleum levy (PL) collection was reported at Rs 177.805 billion during the first six months of the current fiscal year (July-December 2022-23).

The data showed that mark-up (PSEs & others) stood at Rs 77.623 billion and dividend Rs 40.812 billion during July-December 2022-23.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and others profit was recorded at Rs 32.582 billion and defence receipts were estimated at Rs 9.261 billion.

Passport fee collection stood at Rs 16.424 billion during the period under review and discount retained on crude oil was Rs 10.838 billion whereas royalties on oil and gas was reported at Rs56.675 billion.

Windfall levy against crude oil was Rs 14.840 billion during the first six months of the current fiscal year.

The data further reveals that petroleum levy collection on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) stood at Rs3.232 billion, Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) Rs 6.022 billion and natural gas development surcharge collection was Rs 10.838 billion. Non tax revenue collection on other accounts stood at Rs 68.296 billion.

Pakistan Economy SBP Federal Government FBR finance ministry revenue collection non tax revenue Economic distress Non tax revenue collection

