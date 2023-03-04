AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
Business & Finance

FBR imposes sales tax on import of printed materials

Sohail Sarfraz Published 04 Mar, 2023 06:10am
ISLAMABAD: The Customs Classification Committee of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has imposed sales tax on the import of printed brochures, pamphlets and leaflets, literary works, textbooks, telephone directories, yellow pages and technical publications etc. In this regard, the classification committee issued a ruling on Friday.

The Classification Committee observed that the issue primarily and mainly related to the exemption of sales tax in terms of SNo32 of the Table-1 of the Sixth Schedule to the Sales Tax Act, 1990.

The ruling revealed that the Collectorate of Customs, Islamabad forwarded a reference for classification of “printed matter/documents, personal letters/certificates/forms/degrees/theses of student, etc”.

Brief facts of the case as reported by the referring Collectorate are that Audit Authorities vide DP-3331 for the period 2014-15 observed that M/s DHL Pakistan (Pvt) Limited imported consignments of “other printed materials” through their courier companies and got cleared the same under PCT heading 4911.9900 without payment of sales tax, availing exemption of SNo32 of the Sixth Schedule to the Sales Tax Act, 1990.

On the other hand, the goods were classifiable under PCT heading 4901.9990, attracting 10 percent customs duty with no exemption of sales tax. In the light of draft paras, demand notices were issued and thereafter, cases were adjudicated in favour of the department. The importer being aggrieved filed an appeal before the Customs Appellate Tribunal, Islamabad.

The Customs Appellate Tribunal, Islamabad directed the collectorate to refer the matter to Classification Centre for seeking guidance whether the subject items fall under PCT heading 4901 or 4911.

Accordingly, this reference was forwarded to Classification Centre. Several hearings in the case were held and lastly on 17.02.2023. The meetings were attended by representatives of Collectorate of Customs, Islamabad and members of the Classification Committee.

The departmental representative reiterated the stance of the Collectorate/audit authorities that the under-reference subject goods were correctly classified under PCT heading 4901.9990.

On the other side, the representatives of the importer contended that their declared PCT heading was correct as the same covered printed matters, in terms of (GIR Rule 3).

