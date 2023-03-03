TRS, ROPE, & ‘Smart Eye’: Lahore CCPO asks officials to improve performance

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana has directed all the divisional SSP, DSSP and SHOs to further improve their performance regarding enrolment of tenants, passengers and private employees through Tenants Registration System so as to enable Lahore Police to grab the habitual criminals as well as proclaimed offenders.

Lahore Police in its report regarding the performance of Tenant Registration System (TRS), ‘Smart Eye’ software and Registration of Private Employees (ROPE) have issued details of the checking, enrolment of tenants, passengers and private employees through its different biometric and online digital applications through this system.

According to the report, during the first two months of this year, Lahore Police enrolled more than 123,000 tenants under TRS. Accordingly, Cantt Division Police enrolled more than 23,000 tenants, City Division 15331, Civil Lines Division 6722; Iqbal Town Division 9333, Model Town Division 36007 and Sadar Division registered 32843 tenants under TRS. Lahore Police also enrolled more than 4,000 private employees under Registration of Private Employees (ROPE) under RRS this year till now. Cantt Division enrolled 626 private employees, City Division 1222, Civil Lines Division 194, Iqbal Town Division 1076, Model Town Division 534 and Sadar Division enrolled 429, private employees through Registration of Private Employee (ROPE). Lahore Police through Smart Eye arrested as many as 165 proclaimed offenders and 111 Court Absconders.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana has said that these softwares under TRS have proved very helpful to maintain law and order in the city, secure life and properties of citizens to trace as well as grab the law breakers and harden criminals. “Smart Eye (Hotel Eye and Travel Eye)”, software of Lahore Police has also proved very helpful to arrest criminals, particularly proclaimed offenders, Bilal Siddique Kamyana added.

As many as 43,93000 persons have been checked though ‘Smart Eye’ and a large number of proclaimed offenders were traced during the checking process through these softwares during this year. According to the details, Lahore police checked data of more than 4.1 million 40,000 passengers and more than 225,000 persons at hotels, hostels and factories through ‘Smart Eye’ applications.

