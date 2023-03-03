AVN 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
BAFL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
BOP 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
CNERGY 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.39%)
DGKC 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.03%)
EPCL 46.18 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (4.95%)
FCCL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.73%)
FFL 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.62%)
FLYNG 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
HUBC 72.04 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (2.04%)
HUMNL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 28.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
MLCF 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.81%)
NETSOL 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.98%)
OGDC 82.04 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.6%)
PAEL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.4%)
PIBTL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
PPL 62.96 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.04%)
PRL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
SILK 0.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.3%)
SNGP 39.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.33%)
TELE 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
TPLP 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.78%)
TRG 108.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2%)
UNITY 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.05%)
BR100 4,025 Increased By 30.4 (0.76%)
BR30 14,031 Increased By 68.9 (0.49%)
KSE100 40,671 Increased By 258.1 (0.64%)
KSE30 15,313 Increased By 160.3 (1.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

TRS, ROPE, & ‘Smart Eye’: Lahore CCPO asks officials to improve performance

Recorder Report Published 03 Mar, 2023 07:19am
Follow us

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana has directed all the divisional SSP, DSSP and SHOs to further improve their performance regarding enrolment of tenants, passengers and private employees through Tenants Registration System so as to enable Lahore Police to grab the habitual criminals as well as proclaimed offenders.

Lahore Police in its report regarding the performance of Tenant Registration System (TRS), ‘Smart Eye’ software and Registration of Private Employees (ROPE) have issued details of the checking, enrolment of tenants, passengers and private employees through its different biometric and online digital applications through this system.

According to the report, during the first two months of this year, Lahore Police enrolled more than 123,000 tenants under TRS. Accordingly, Cantt Division Police enrolled more than 23,000 tenants, City Division 15331, Civil Lines Division 6722; Iqbal Town Division 9333, Model Town Division 36007 and Sadar Division registered 32843 tenants under TRS. Lahore Police also enrolled more than 4,000 private employees under Registration of Private Employees (ROPE) under RRS this year till now. Cantt Division enrolled 626 private employees, City Division 1222, Civil Lines Division 194, Iqbal Town Division 1076, Model Town Division 534 and Sadar Division enrolled 429, private employees through Registration of Private Employee (ROPE). Lahore Police through Smart Eye arrested as many as 165 proclaimed offenders and 111 Court Absconders.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana has said that these softwares under TRS have proved very helpful to maintain law and order in the city, secure life and properties of citizens to trace as well as grab the law breakers and harden criminals. “Smart Eye (Hotel Eye and Travel Eye)”, software of Lahore Police has also proved very helpful to arrest criminals, particularly proclaimed offenders, Bilal Siddique Kamyana added.

As many as 43,93000 persons have been checked though ‘Smart Eye’ and a large number of proclaimed offenders were traced during the checking process through these softwares during this year. According to the details, Lahore police checked data of more than 4.1 million 40,000 passengers and more than 225,000 persons at hotels, hostels and factories through ‘Smart Eye’ applications.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

criminals Lahore police CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana Tenant Registration System

Comments

1000 characters

TRS, ROPE, & ‘Smart Eye’: Lahore CCPO asks officials to improve performance

Jul-Jan: $6.134bn borrowed from multiple sources

Usage of 300 units and above: Rs3.39/unit additional surcharge on the cards

SSGC seeks 26.9pc raise in gas prices

Policy rate hiked by 300bps to 20pc to tame inflation

Steel industry concerned at interest rate hike

Overnight Reverse Repo (Ceiling) rate fixed at 21pc

Nation is paying ‘heavy price of regime change’: IK

Govt ‘mulling abandoning’ talks with IMF, claims Hammad

NA body asks govt to remove obstacles to IP gas pipeline project

Senate body irked by absence of power minister

Read more stories