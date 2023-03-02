AVN 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
BAFL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
BOP 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
CNERGY 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.39%)
DGKC 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.03%)
EPCL 46.18 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (4.95%)
FCCL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.73%)
FFL 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.62%)
FLYNG 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
HUBC 72.04 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (2.04%)
HUMNL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 28.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
MLCF 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.81%)
NETSOL 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.98%)
OGDC 82.04 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.6%)
PAEL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.4%)
PIBTL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
PPL 62.96 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.04%)
PRL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
SILK 0.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.3%)
SNGP 39.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.33%)
TELE 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
TPLP 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.78%)
TRG 108.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2%)
UNITY 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.05%)
BR100 4,025 Increased By 30.4 (0.76%)
BR30 14,031 Increased By 68.9 (0.49%)
KSE100 40,671 Increased By 258.1 (0.64%)
KSE30 15,313 Increased By 160.3 (1.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh pick up uncapped Shamim for second England ODI

AFP Published 02 Mar, 2023 07:19pm
Follow us

DHAKA: Bangladesh have added batsman Shamim Hossain to their squad for Friday’s second one-day international against England as injury cover for several players, an official said.

“We have some players carrying a few niggles. Shamim was added as their cover. Decision on playing him in the match will be taken later,” a spokesperson of the Bangladesh Cricket Board said.

The 22-year-old left-hander has featured in 10 Twenty20 internationals for Bangladesh but is yet to make his ODI debut.

He was earlier recalled for the T20 series against England after an impressive show during the recently concluded Bangladesh Premier League tournament in the short format.

England, who lead the three-match ODI series 1-0 after winning the first game by three wickets, will play three T20s against the hosts between March 9 and 14.

England Bangladesh Shamim Hossain

Comments

1000 characters

Bangladesh pick up uncapped Shamim for second England ODI

New historic low: rupee suffers another dramatic fall, closes at 285.09 against US dollar

On back of loan from China, SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $556mn, now stand at $3.81bn

Pakistan, IMF to reach staff-level agreement by next week: Ishaq Dar

Auto parts maker Agriauto announces partial plant shutdown in March

Court discharges case against Lieutenant General Amjad Shoaib (retd)

Former Pakistan woman hockey player killed in Italian shipwreck

KSE-100 gains 0.64% as banking, oil and gas sectors lead charge

Hyundai-Nishat Motors increases prices of its vehicles

Over two dozen sugar mills close early in India’s Maharashtra state

Russia won’t be first to test nuclear device, says deputy foreign minister

Read more stories