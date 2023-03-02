Bangladesh pick up uncapped Shamim for second England ODI

DHAKA: Bangladesh have added batsman Shamim Hossain to their squad for Friday’s second one-day international against England as injury cover for several players, an official said.

“We have some players carrying a few niggles. Shamim was added as their cover. Decision on playing him in the match will be taken later,” a spokesperson of the Bangladesh Cricket Board said.

The 22-year-old left-hander has featured in 10 Twenty20 internationals for Bangladesh but is yet to make his ODI debut.

He was earlier recalled for the T20 series against England after an impressive show during the recently concluded Bangladesh Premier League tournament in the short format.

England, who lead the three-match ODI series 1-0 after winning the first game by three wickets, will play three T20s against the hosts between March 9 and 14.