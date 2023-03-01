AVN 62.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.27%)
BAFL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.87%)
DFML 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.52%)
EPCL 43.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.83%)
FCCL 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
FFL 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.3%)
FLYNG 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
GGL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.82%)
HUBC 69.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.67%)
HUMNL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
KAPCO 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.7%)
KEL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.25%)
MLCF 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
NETSOL 73.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.27%)
OGDC 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.1%)
PAEL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
PIBTL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
PPL 61.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.58%)
PRL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.12%)
SNGP 38.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.3%)
TELE 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
TPLP 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 111.12 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (1.77%)
UNITY 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,976 Decreased By -30.6 (-0.76%)
BR30 13,903 Decreased By -94 (-0.67%)
KSE100 40,187 Decreased By -323.5 (-0.8%)
KSE30 15,042 Decreased By -144.9 (-0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields ease after weaker-than-expected growth

Reuters Published 01 Mar, 2023 11:27am
Follow us

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields eased in early session on Wednesday, as weaker-than-expected growth may force the central bank to rethink its monetary policy tightening stance.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2032 bond yield was at 7.4458% as of 10:10 a.m. IST, after closing higher at 7.4623% on Tuesday.

The yield rose 12 basis points (bps) in February, the biggest monthly rise since September.

“There is some buying from banks, as (the) market seems to be in an oversold zone and growth data has further led the market to believe the central bank will have to take note of weak growth while formulating monetary policy,” a trader with a state-run bank said.

Economic growth slowed further in the December quarter as pent up demand eased and weakness in the manufacturing sector continued.

Asia’s third-largest economy recorded year-on-year growth of 4.4% in October-December, down from 6.3% in July-September, and also below a Reuters forecast of 4.6%.

The government, however, retained its growth forecast of 7% for 2022/23, while revising growth for the previous year to 9.1% from the earlier 8.7%.

Most brokerages expect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to hike rates once more in April, followed by a prolonged pause.

The RBI has raised the repo rate by 250 bps in the current financial year to 6.50%. The divergence between weaker manufacturing and stronger services activity might complicate the calibration of monetary policy, Citi said.

“The RBI will be cognizant of risk from sticky core inflation and would have to hike (the) repo rate by 25 bps in April.”

India bond yields seen little changed ahead of $4bn state debt sale

Meanwhile, traders await the first auction of Treasury Bills, due later in the day, after the government raised the quantum for March. New Delhi will raise 390 billion rupees ($4.73 billion) though the sale of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day bills.

Indian government bond

Comments

1000 characters

India bond yields ease after weaker-than-expected growth

Intra-day update: rupee down against US dollar

Talks on power as hot season arrives early

Pakistan not on IMF board’s agenda?

MPC to meet tomorrow: Hike in policy rate on the cards?

Power sector: IMF has concerns about next year’s circular debt: Dastgir

MoF says inflation likely to remain high in coming months

Polls in two provinces: Govt authorises AGP to give ECP legal advice

‘Advance to Deposit Ratio’: Higher rate of tax will not apply on banks for TY 2024

Evacuating electricity from Thar: Nepra grills NTDC for not completing transmission lines

Negative adjustment in KE’s Q2 QTA: Positive adjustment in Jan FCAs of Discos, KE approved

Read more stories