AVN 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.27%)
BAFL 31.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.29%)
BOP 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.77%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-7.38%)
DGKC 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.48%)
EPCL 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.91%)
FCCL 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
HUBC 70.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 28.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
LOTCHEM 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.27%)
MLCF 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
NETSOL 73.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.82%)
OGDC 82.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-3.44%)
PAEL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.52%)
PPL 62.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-4.22%)
PRL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.12%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.11%)
SNGP 39.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.49%)
TELE 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
TPLP 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.1%)
TRG 109.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.34%)
UNITY 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
BR100 4,007 Decreased By -47.6 (-1.17%)
BR30 13,997 Decreased By -280.8 (-1.97%)
KSE100 40,510 Decreased By -273.8 (-0.67%)
KSE30 15,187 Decreased By -164.6 (-1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

‘Advance to Deposit Ratio’: Higher rate of tax will not apply on banks for TY 2024

Sohail Sarfraz Published 01 Mar, 2023 06:21am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The higher rate of tax for “Advance to Deposit Ratio” will not apply on banks for tax year 2024, i.e., calendar year 2023. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) issued SRO 226 (I)/ 2023 to amend the Seventh Schedule of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, on Tuesday.

Under the said notification, the FBR will not collect additional tax from the banks on “Advances to Deposit Ratio” for the tax year 2024.

Through another notification, the amendment has been made in the Seventh Schedule of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 exempting profit on debt and capital gains on government-approved debt and debt instruments in the hands of a non-resident company approved for this specific clause by the federal government. This is to incentivise foreign banks to sell bonds in foreign markets, a tax expert explained.

FBR drafted no proposal to tax bank deposits

The notification SRO 226 (I)/ 2023 said, “in exercise of the powers conferred by rule 10 of the Seventh Schedule to the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 (XLIX of 2001), the Federal Government is pleased to direct that the following further amendments shall be made in the Seventh Schedule, namely: — In the aforesaid Schedule, in rule 8, after sub-rule (4), the following new sub1rule shall be added, namely: - “(5) The provisions of sub-rule (6A) of rule 6C shall not apply to a banking company for tax year, 2024.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

banks Taxes Federal Government FBR tax rate Income Tax Ordinance 2001 Advance to Deposit Ratio tax year 2024

Comments

1000 characters

‘Advance to Deposit Ratio’: Higher rate of tax will not apply on banks for TY 2024

Pakistan not on IMF board’s agenda?

MPC to meet tomorrow: Hike in policy rate on the cards?

Power sector: IMF has concerns about next year’s circular debt: Dastgir

MoF says inflation likely to remain high in coming months

All eyes on SC ruling on polls in KP, Punjab

Polls in two provinces: Govt authorises AGP to give ECP legal advice

Evacuating electricity from Thar: Nepra grills NTDC for not completing transmission lines

Negative adjustment in KE’s Q2 QTA: Positive adjustment in Jan FCAs of Discos, KE approved

17pc tax applicable on mobile phones valuing above $200

Read more stories