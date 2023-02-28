AVN 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.27%)
BAFL 31.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.29%)
BOP 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.77%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-7.38%)
DGKC 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.48%)
EPCL 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.91%)
FCCL 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
HUBC 70.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 28.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
LOTCHEM 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.27%)
MLCF 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
NETSOL 73.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.82%)
OGDC 82.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-3.44%)
PAEL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.52%)
PPL 62.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-4.22%)
PRL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.12%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.11%)
SNGP 39.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.49%)
TELE 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
TPLP 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.1%)
TRG 109.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.34%)
UNITY 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
BR100 4,007 Decreased By -47.6 (-1.17%)
BR30 13,997 Decreased By -280.8 (-1.97%)
KSE100 40,510 Decreased By -273.8 (-0.67%)
KSE30 15,187 Decreased By -164.6 (-1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat set for fifth month of losses as Black Sea exports weigh

Reuters Published 28 Feb, 2023 06:37pm
Follow us

SINGAPORE/PARIS: Chicago wheat futures were trading sideways on Tuesday, close to the previous session’s 17-month low, as rain in parts of the US winter wheat belt and optimism over a Russia-Ukraine export deal kept the market under pressure.

For the month, wheat has lost more than 7%, falling for the fifth month in a row, corn is down 5.5% and soybeans have fallen 2%, on track for the first monthly decline in five months.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.1% at $7.09 a bushel as of 1217 GMT, after dropping to its lowest since September 2021 at $7.05-3/4 a bushel on Monday.

EU wheat futures close to 1-month low

Corn slid 0.2% to $6.42-1/4 a bushel, having dropped to its weakest since Dec. 8 at $6.41-1/4 bushel, and soybeans gave up 0.7% to $15.02 a bushel.

“The weakness is probably due to the good supply situation, thanks in part to a sharp rise in Russian exports,” Commerzbank said about the market move over the past two weeks.

Optimism that the deal allowing grain shipments from Black Sea ports in war-torn Ukraine will be renewed in the coming weeks pressured both corn and wheat. The agreement has increased competition for suppliers of wheat and corn and expires in March.

Rains in dry parts of the US Plains have also improved hard red winter wheat prospects.

Condition ratings for winter wheat declined during February in Kansas, the top US winter wheat producer, but improved in Oklahoma, the No. 3 grower, the US Department of Agriculture said on Monday.

Export demand for US grain has slumped despite the fighting between key global suppliers Russia and Ukraine.

Brazil’s biggest grain state Mato Grosso is expected to sow around 20% of its 2022/2023 second corn crop outside the ideal climate window, farmer group Imea said on Monday.

Second corn, which represents about 75% of overall national corn output, is planted after soybeans are harvested in the same areas. Delays in the soy harvesting, however, are pushing back corn planting, according to Imea.

Wheat

Comments

1000 characters

Wheat set for fifth month of losses as Black Sea exports weigh

Islamabad court issues non-bailable arrest warrant against Imran Khan in Toshakhana case

Moody's downgrades Pakistan's rating to Caa3, changes outlook to stable

Rupee registers losses, settles at 261.5 against US dollar

Rana Sanaullah says case to be registered against Imran for vandalising Judicial Complex

MPC meeting preponed, will now be held on March 2, says SBP

MPC meeting on March 2: market expects 200bps hike in key policy rate

Pakistan ‘desperately needs debt restructuring’: Dr Murtaza Syed

KSE-100 Index retreats 0.67% as SBP prepones MPC meeting

Taliban kill top Islamic State commander in Afghanistan

Ukraine will join NATO but in ‘long-term’: Stoltenberg

Read more stories