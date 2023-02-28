AVN 63.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.94%)
BAFL 30.52 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.56%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
DFML 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.37%)
DGKC 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.96%)
EPCL 44.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.49%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
FFL 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
HUBC 70.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.42%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.51%)
KAPCO 28.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
KEL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
MLCF 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
NETSOL 73.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.73%)
OGDC 85.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.26%)
PAEL 10.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.27%)
PPL 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.46%)
PRL 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
SILK 0.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.96%)
TELE 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
TPLP 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.84%)
TRG 109.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.17%)
UNITY 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
BR100 4,035 Decreased By -19.2 (-0.47%)
BR30 14,214 Decreased By -64.4 (-0.45%)
KSE100 40,616 Decreased By -168.1 (-0.41%)
KSE30 15,253 Decreased By -98.7 (-0.64%)
Feb 28, 2023
Palm oil may retest support of 4,155 ringgit

Reuters Published 28 Feb, 2023
SINGAPORE: Palm oil may retest a support of 4,155 ringgit per tonne, a break below could open the way towards 4,039-4,083 ringgit range.

The final part of the rise was shaped into an expanding diagonal triangle, which looks very much like a top pattern, as suggested by the bearish divergence on the hourly RSI.

Even though the contract failed to break the support of 4,155 ringgit at its first attempt, the drop from the Feb. 24 high of 4,269 ringgit looks deep enough to suggest a reversal of the uptrend.

A break above 4,271 ringgit could lead to a gain into 4,311-4,343 ringgit range. On the daily chart, the contract faces a resistance zone of 4,209 ringgit to 4,276 ringgit.

Palm oil ends higher on strong exports

The uptrend seems to have been developing within a narrow channel, which indicates a correction towards 4,022 ringgit.

Without this correction, the rise simply looks unreliable.

