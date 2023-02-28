KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================== COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK ========================================================================================== Power Cement 27.02.2023 03.00 Half Yearly accounts Meeting in Limited Monday P.M for the Period Ended Progress December 31,2022 Citi Pharma Ltd. 27.02.2023 03.00 Half Yearly accounts Meeting in Monday P.M for the Period Ended Progress December 31, 2022 Modaraba 27.02.2023 11.00 Half Yearly accounts Meeting in A l-Mali Monday A.M. for the Period Ended Progress December 31, 2022 Pakistan Oilfields 27.02.2023 03.00 Half Yearly accounts Meeting in Limited Monday P.M for the Period Ended Progress December 31, 2022 ==========================================================================================

