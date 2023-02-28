AVN 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.47%)
Board meetings in progress

KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 28 Feb, 2023 06:15am
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================
COMPANY                SCHEDULED ON     TIME        TO CONSIDER                     REMARK
==========================================================================================
Power Cement           27.02.2023       03.00       Half Yearly accounts        Meeting in
Limited                Monday           P.M         for the Period Ended          Progress
                                                    December 31,2022
Citi Pharma Ltd.       27.02.2023       03.00       Half Yearly accounts        Meeting in
                       Monday           P.M         for the Period Ended          Progress
                                                    December 31, 2022
Modaraba               27.02.2023       11.00       Half Yearly accounts        Meeting in
A l-Mali               Monday           A.M.        for the Period Ended          Progress
                                                    December 31, 2022
Pakistan Oilfields     27.02.2023       03.00       Half Yearly accounts        Meeting in
Limited                Monday           P.M         for the Period Ended          Progress
                                                    December 31, 2022
==========================================================================================

