Board meetings in progress
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK
==========================================================================================
Power Cement 27.02.2023 03.00 Half Yearly accounts Meeting in
Limited Monday P.M for the Period Ended Progress
December 31,2022
Citi Pharma Ltd. 27.02.2023 03.00 Half Yearly accounts Meeting in
Monday P.M for the Period Ended Progress
December 31, 2022
Modaraba 27.02.2023 11.00 Half Yearly accounts Meeting in
A l-Mali Monday A.M. for the Period Ended Progress
December 31, 2022
Pakistan Oilfields 27.02.2023 03.00 Half Yearly accounts Meeting in
Limited Monday P.M for the Period Ended Progress
December 31, 2022
==========================================================================================
