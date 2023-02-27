80 companies including MNCs participate in GIKI job fair

PESHAWAR: About 80 multinational and national companies from across the country participated in Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology Career Fair, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The event was inaugurated by Eric Zong, Director, Pakistan Partner Development Department, Huawei.

Distinguished officials of the companies, Pro-Rectors, deans and heads of the departments, faculty members, research associates, Engineers, directors, members of Career Fair committee and students have attended the ceremony.

The representatives of the companies interacted with academia and interviewed the final year students’ for a job in their respective organisation.

The final-year students are expected to complete their BS study in different disciplines of engineering and management sciences in June this year.

Officials of the companies said that it was really an extraordinary day in the Institute academic calendar because on one side the unemployment in the country has reached an alarming proportion while representatives of the companies were conducting interviews of the students for giving them jobs in their companies before completion of their BS engineering on the other.

Eric Zong and Prof Dr Fazal Ahmed Khalid inquired about the hiring process of the companies and their culture, and how they are incorporating the new emerging technologies in their organizations while meeting numerous challenges.

