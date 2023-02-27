AVN 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
ATP chief for collective efforts to eliminate poverty, deprivation

Recorder Report Published 27 Feb, 2023 06:17am
PESHAWAR: Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP) Muhammad Faiq Shah termed the poverty, starvation, hunger, deprivations and economic crisis as major challenges of the country, and stressed the need of joint efforts to overcome these issues.

Shah while talking to reporters here on Sunday noted the sense of deprivation is increasing among the poor segment of the society. He said the lack of proper attention to resolve major issues has destroyed the social fabric of the whole society. The parry leader noted the present situation has compelled everyone on begging and suicide. He called for making collective efforts to overcome the major national issues.

The ATP chairman emphasized that political tussle is rapidly undermining the image of the country at national and global level. He said the ‘Tug of War’ for gaining power and personal gains must be ended. Faiq urged all institutions to work in their respective domain and to provide relief and facilities to inflation-hit people at every level.

The party chief expressed grave concern over rising inflation, saying that prices have touched a new peak. He added that the purchasing power of the common man is dying rapidly. Prices of flour, chicken, pulses, vegetables and other essential food items have sharply increased, he noted. He said hoarding and profiteering are rampant. No check and balance system exists to give relief to inflation-stricken masses ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, Shah observed.

The ATP chief said the institutions have become redundant. He said people have left in lurch and no relief measures have been taken to elevate miseries of the poverty-hit people as the situation is going from bad to worse with each passing day.

Commenting on accepting a major demand of the IMF, the ATP chief said there was available immense potential and abundant natural resources, if these god-gifted treasures would be utilized efficiently so that Pakistan will free from clutches of the foreign lenders and become a financially self-reliant country.

