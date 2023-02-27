AVN 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
Latham, Conway lead New Zealand fightback to frustrate England

AFP Published 27 Feb, 2023 06:17am
WELLINGTON: New Zealand are contemplating the possibility of a rare Test win after following on, having dug in with the bat on Sunday to set up an absorbing last two days of the second Test against England.

The Black Caps unearthed some much-needed tenacity to reach 202-3 in their second innings at stumps on day three in Wellington, closing within 24 runs of the tourists.

Their gritty response after being asked to follow on was founded on half-centuries by openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway.

Kane Williamson was a patient 25 not out at the close, needing just four more runs to surpass Ross Taylor as New Zealand’s greatest Test run-scorer.

The former skipper will resume on Monday alongside Henry Nicholls (18 not out) with New Zealand harbouring slim hopes of squaring the two-match series on a Basin Reserve pitch starting to offer turn and variable bounce.

Only England (twice) and India have achieved the feat of winning a Test after following on.

Latham says his team have belief they can topple the tourists if they can carry momentum into day four.

“Absolutely, you’ve always got to look at ways to win a Test match,” he said.

New Zealand England Kane Williamson Devon Conway Black Caps Tom Latham

