Prohibited funding case: Imran asked to appear before banking court on 28th

ISLAMABAD: A special court on Saturday ordered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to appear before it on February 28 in a prohibited funding case in view of the Islamabad High Court’s judgment regarding the matter.

The banking court judge, Rakhshanda Shaheen, while hearing the case directed the PTI Chief Imran Khan to appear before it on February 28. At the start of the hearing, legal team of the PTI chairman presented a copy of IHC’s judgment regarding the matter.

Khan’s lawyer Naeem Haider Panjutha told the court that the IHC has directed his client to appear before the court on February 28. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till February 28 in view of the IHC’s order.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the IHC had directed the PTI chief on February 22 to appear before the banking court on February 28. A division bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the petition, wherein, Khan’s lawyer sought relief from the high court in a prohibited funding case being heard in a banking court in Islamabad and also requested the court to allow him to his attendance through a video link in the prohibited funding case.

However, the IHC bench rejected his request of Khan for attendance through video and directed him to appear before the banking court on February 28.

