Ramazan moon likely to be visible on March 22

KARACHI: The new moon of Ramazan-ul-Mubarrak 1444 AH is expected to be visible on the eve of March 22, 2023, for example on Shaban 29, the Met Office said on Saturday.

It said that there is a chance for sighting of a new moon of the holy month on Wednesday evening, indicating that the first Ramazan-ul-Mubarrak on March 23, 2023, Thursday.

The new moon of Ramazan-ul-Mubarrak 1444 AH will be born on crossing conjunction point at 11: 23 pm, on March 21.

Citing the climate record, the Met said that fair to partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country on the eve of Feb 22.

